Publish amendments and get on with Renters (Reform) Bill, landlords tell ministers

Following the news that the Government has announced proposed amendments to the Renters (Reform) Bill, the NRLA has published its response to this latest development..

Details relating to the amendments (further background on these proposals is provided below) have now been sent to backbench MPs by Jacob Young MP ahead of the next stage of the Bill's passage through parliament.

Commenting on the Government’s planned changes to the Renters (Reform) Bill, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association said:

“All the rumour, speculation and off-the record briefings about the future of the Bill has caused a huge amount of concern and uncertainty for tenants and responsible landlords.

“The Government has a mandate to end section 21 repossessions. Our focus has been on ensuring that the replacement system works, and is fair, to both tenants and responsible landlords. The changes being proposed would achieve this balance.

“Ministers now need to crack on to ensure the Bill can proceed with the scrutiny it deserves.

“The lack of progress and uncertainty about the future is destabilising and damaging for those living and working in the private-rented sector. It is time to bring this to an end.”

Amendments the Government plans to table to the Bill include: