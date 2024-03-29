National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Publish amendments and get on with Renters (Reform) Bill, landlords tell ministers
Following the news that the Government has announced proposed amendments to the Renters (Reform) Bill, the NRLA has published its response to this latest development..
Details relating to the amendments (further background on these proposals is provided below) have now been sent to backbench MPs by Jacob Young MP ahead of the next stage of the Bill's passage through parliament.
Commenting on the Government’s planned changes to the Renters (Reform) Bill, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association said:
“All the rumour, speculation and off-the record briefings about the future of the Bill has caused a huge amount of concern and uncertainty for tenants and responsible landlords.
“The Government has a mandate to end section 21 repossessions. Our focus has been on ensuring that the replacement system works, and is fair, to both tenants and responsible landlords. The changes being proposed would achieve this balance.
“Ministers now need to crack on to ensure the Bill can proceed with the scrutiny it deserves.
“The lack of progress and uncertainty about the future is destabilising and damaging for those living and working in the private-rented sector. It is time to bring this to an end.”
Amendments the Government plans to table to the Bill include:
- Accepting a proposal by the cross-party housing select committee that when fixed term tenancy agreements end, “tenants be unable to give two months’ notice to leave until they have been in a property for at least four months.” The Committee noted that: “This will give landlords the legal certainty of at least six months’ rent at the start of a tenancy.” Protections should be in place however to ensure tenants can leave earlier than this where properties are not of a decent standard, and to protect those suffering from domestic abuse.
- Reviewing the operation of the courts before ending section 21 for existing tenancies to ensure the justice system can cope with the increased workload. The Law Society has warned that: “without investment for housing legal aid and the courts, the bill will not achieve its aims and may lead to an increase in backlogs and landlords and tenants alike will be unable to enforce their legal rights.”
- Ensuring all types of student housing, including one and two bed properties, are covered by the planned ground for possession to protect the annual cycle of the student housing market. This will ensure landlords can guarantee to prospective students that properties will be available to rent from the start of each academic year. Universities UK has noted that: “the annual cyclical model is critical for landlords’ business models which ensures a timely and robust supply of student accommodation.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news-publish-amendments-and-get-on-with-renters-reform-bill-landlords-tell-ministers
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
PRS supports over 390,000 jobs across UK economy, states new report21/03/2024 16:10:00
A new report published by the NRLA and Paragon, produced by leading professional services provider PwC, reveals that small and medium landlords in the private rented sector (PRS) support over 390,000 jobs, both directly and in the wider economy.
Landlords back MPs' call to uplift housing benefits21/03/2024 14:05:00
In the wake of a new report by the Work & Pensions Select Committee, the NRLA welcomes the news that the Committee recommends an uplift in housing benefit levels.
Landlords respond to reports of holiday lets tax raid05/03/2024 09:15:00
The NRLA has issued commentary to media in the wake of a report in the latest edition of the Sunday Times suggesting that the Treasury may be about to announce the abolition of the UK’s furnished holiday lets (FHL) system.
Budget must fix broken housing benefit system04/03/2024 10:10:00
Warning comes as almost a million private rented households have a gap between housing benefit payments and the rents they pay.
Government needs to get on with rental reform changes01/03/2024 10:15:00
Following the publication of a BBC News report claiming that the Government has circulated draft proposed amendments to the Renters (Reform) Bill to backbench MPs, the NRLA has issued a statement calling for clarity on any suggested changes to proposed rental reforms.
NRLA and Crisis to host networking event for Welsh landlords21/02/2024 16:30:00
The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is today pleased to announce that it will jointly host a Networking and Information Event with our valued partner, and leading homelessness charity, Crisis.
Rental housing crisis set to worsen as tenant demand soars12/02/2024 10:20:00
Two thirds of landlords say the demand for private rented housing is continuing to increase, according to new research commissioned by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
Ministers warned to keep their word on housing support for disabled people09/02/2024 14:15:00
Ministers are being warned by the NRLA not to backtrack on commitments to boost support for disabled people to access the housing they need, following reports that a pledge to increase funding has been dropped.
Title Guardian partners with the NRLA to protect landlords from property-related fraud30/01/2024 11:15:00
Title Guardian, a leading provider of smart property protection technology, announces a new partnership with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) which will allow the NRLA’s membership to benefit from Title Guardian’s anti-fraud, digital monitoring tool.