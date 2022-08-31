Children’s Commissioner
Publishing our first set of Family Profiles
Tomorrow, we will be publishing Part I of our independent Family Review – a review into contemporary family life in the UK.
We asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.
We will be sharing the Family Profiles we received over the next few weeks, starting with the first three below:
