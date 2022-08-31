Wednesday 31 Aug 2022 @ 13:15
Children’s Commissioner
Printable version

Publishing our first set of Family Profiles

Tomorrow, we will be publishing Part I of our independent Family Review – a review into contemporary family life in the UK.

We asked families to contribute to our research by sharing their Family Profile – a snapshot of what families means to them, their strengths, the challenges they may have experienced, how they like to spend their time and the support that they value the most.

We will be sharing the Family Profiles we received over the next few weeks, starting with the first three below:

I am a mother to a son, age 9, and a wife to my husband – we all live together. Both my husband and I work full time and we ensure our son goes to school every day. He has had 100% attendance for the past five years. Sometimes juggling full time work with school holidays is a struggle. We take holidays in April and October as we can’t afford Summer prices. But I most value our holiday time together, enjoying days out and sending weekends with one another.
I have two daughters aged 15 and 19. They split their time evenly between their father and I as we are divorced. We have a dog and a cat as well. My sisters live nearby, in the same town, and my brother is only a few miles away. Time together as a family is something we all really value. Even though we’re no longer married, my ex-husband and I are very good friends – we have each other’s backs, we have good communication and there’s lots of humour. We care about each other. My mother died recently and that has been difficult. I used a bereavement counselling service, and it was excellent. In fact, it was the counsellor who suggested we get the dog, which has had an exceptionally positive impact on the whole family – a boost for everyone’s mental health and wellbeing.
I am a mother of six children aged 18-32. My husband, brother, mother of 85, cat and tortoise are also part of my family. All my children are happy and five are working in careers that make them happy. My mother is very successful running a charity and is a role model to the family. My husband retired after a successful career. I most value all children being home together – making a family of eight again. The school run was a challenge but friends helped with the children. I also found careers for women difficult.

Family Review

Channel website: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/08/31/publishing-our-first-set-of-family-profiles/

Share this article

Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner

Children with special educational needs and employment

30/08/2022 09:20:00

There are almost a million and a half children of all ages in the school system who are recorded as having special educational needs or with disabilities.

Thank you for contributing your family profiles to the Family Review

26/08/2022 09:20:00

The Children’s Commissioner has been asked by Government to undertake an independent review into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life.

What children say about jobs

25/08/2022 09:10:00

One thing that bowled me over in The Big Ask, the largest-ever survey of children that I conducted last year, was how ambitious this generation of children are.  

Helping care leavers find their place in the world of work

24/08/2022 13:05:00

My role as Children’s Commissioner means that I have a particular responsibility for looked after children as they grow up within the children’s social care system. Corporate parenthood means that we are all collectively responsible for giving these children the best start in life, as we would the children in our own lives and families. 

What we’ve learned about girls and STEM this summer

23/08/2022 12:40:00

Earlier this summer, my team spoke to a group of Year 11 girls at Kings Maths School’s ‘Girls like Maths (and Physics!)’ Summer School about what encouraged them to pursue maths.  

An opportunity to be involved in the Children’s Commissioner’s Family Profiles

22/08/2022 09:20:00

The Children’s Commissioner has been asked by the Government to undertake an independent review into support for families. The Family Review will seek to understand children and families’ perspectives on modern family life.

Young Carers Festival 2022

19/08/2022 10:10:10

Family life, and what can be done to support families, is a core pillar of my work as Children’s Commissioner. That’s why I was delighted to be commissioned by the Government to undertake an Independent Review of contemporary family life.

All schools should be schools for children with Special Educational Needs

17/08/2022 12:05:00

My Attendance Audit so far has included surveying all local authorities, carrying out a deep-dive in 10 local authorities to get to the root of school absence and a detailed investigation of the daily attendance patterns in autumn 2021.  

Preparing for A Level results day

16/08/2022 16:10:00

A Level Results day is just around the corner! And I know that these next few days will be filled with some excitement and probably some (or maybe a lot) of nerves. I think the important thing to remember is that no matter what results you get, you have all navigated a tricky and challenging time – you should be really proud of yourselves.

Business Companion launches new guidance on delivery charges for businesses