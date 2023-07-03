Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Pubs, a rugby club and a cinema to be revived with £12.9 million levelling up package
Communities across the UK to benefit from latest allocations of £150 million Community Ownership Fund.
A derelict cinema, local pubs and a rugby club are among 52 community assets which will be revived thanks to almost £13 million of government levelling up funding.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities recently (30 June 2023) announced the latest allocations from the second round of the £150 million Community Ownership Fund.
The funding will help community groups take ownership of local institutions that have fallen into disrepair or are under threat of closure and give them a new lease of life. This will ensure they continue to provide vital services, create opportunities and boost local economies, while restoring optimism, hope and pride in UK communities.
Successful projects include the restoration of the derelict Paignton Picture House in Devon, which used to be frequented by detective novelist Agatha Christie, and the creation of a new live music venue at the historic Crown pub in Birmingham. Rugby union club Blackheath FC in London – the oldest independent rugby club – will also be able to buy their ground and facilities for the first time in their 165-year history with the funding.
Recent changes to the fund now mean that the amount of funding all projects can bid for has increased from £250,000 to £1 million. This is making it easier than ever for community groups to seize back control of prized local assets that are at risk of being lost forever.
Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recently said:
This cash will help to revive the vital community spaces which give people a sense of belonging and pride in their communities and allow them to thrive.
We want people across the country to have great opportunities no matter where they live. Ensuring that they can continue to benefit from treasured local institutions is an important part of this.
The Community Ownership Fund has now delivered £36.8m investment for a total of 150 projects across the UK, including £3m for Northern Ireland, £5.2m for Scotland, £3.2m for Wales and £25.5m for England.
Projects receiving funding include:
- The derelict Paignton Picture House in Devon will be able to reopen as an independent cinema and performance venue.
- Rugby union club Blackheath FC in London will be able to buy the club ground and facilities for the first time in their 165-year history, giving them the opportunity to generate commercial income and continuously improve the team and the facilities.
- The historic Crown pub in Birmingham will reopen as a progressive live music venue with seven music themed hotel rooms above.
- Hendon High Street in Sunderland will receive money to create opportunities for residents to explore their own enterprise ideas and create work for themselves.
- North Edinburgh Arts in Scotland will be refurbished to create a state-of-the-art hub for the new and existing community which has historically been overlooked.
- Three pubs in Wales will receive a total of £694,250 to allow them to stay open and serve the needs of their communities.
- The Lambert Hospice in North Yorkshire will be restored and renovated to become the first hospice in the area, removing the need for local people to travel long distances across the district for end-of-life care and support.
- Cotherstone Community Park in Durham will be transformed into a free-to-use park containing playgrounds, a football pitch, and outdoor table tennis.
Following the success of the second round of the Community Ownership Fund, a third round has now begun with the first window for bids closing on 12 July 2023. The dates of future bidding windows will be announced in due course.
Further information:
- Community Ownership Fund: prospectus – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
- Community Ownership Fund: successful bidders – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pubs-a-rugby-club-and-a-cinema-to-be-revived-with-129-million-levelling-up-package
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New UK investment zones announced to grow the economy in Scotland03/07/2023 15:25:00
Regions around Aberdeen and Glasgow chosen in joint agreement by UK Government and Scottish Government.
UK Government funding to save pubs for communities30/06/2023 16:27:00
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announces £1.44m for six projects across Wales as part of the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.
UK Holocaust Memorial moves a step closer30/06/2023 12:10:00
MPs voted in favour of the Holocaust Memorial Bill after a debate in Parliament
Community projects supporting Hong Kongers receives £2.6M funding27/06/2023 12:10:10
Organisations, including national children's charity Barnardo’s, will use funding to help improve English language ability and skills for jobs.
Islands Forum discusses sustainable economic growth at second meeting26/06/2023 12:10:00
The second Islands Forum on the Isle of Wight saw members come together to discuss sustained economic growth on the islands.
Windrush 75: Celebrating 75 Years of the Windrush Generation22/06/2023 15:10:00
National Windrush Day (22 June) this year marks 75 years since the MV Empire Windrush arrived in the UK.
New scheme to support graduates into town and planning careers22/06/2023 12:10:00
The Department for Levelling Up is granting £1.59 million to a Local Government Association scheme to help councils recruit and develop more skilled planners.
UK public bodies banned from imposing their own boycotts against foreign countries20/06/2023 11:20:00
New Bill will ban UK public bodies from imposing their own boycotts.