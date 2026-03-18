Pubs, restaurants and hotels slash bills with energy saving tool

Pubs, restaurants and hotels slash energy bills with free energy saving and carbon reduction tool.

Hundreds more pubs, restaurants and hotels to receive access to free energy saving and carbon reduction tool to drive down cost of doing business.

Businesses estimated to cut energy bills on average by almost £2,500 per year.

Over 500 businesses to benefit following a successful trial phase that saw some operators cut their overnight energy usage by 66%.

More than 525 small and medium sized pubs, restaurants and hotels are set to receive free support to cut their energy bills through the extension of a government-funded energy and carbon reduction tool.

An innovative new digital energy saving tool has already helped slash the average energy bills of 90 hospitality businesses by nearly £2,500 during a 12-month trial period, by reducing overnight energy consumption for some trialists by up to 66%.

With support from government, Zero Carbon Services delivered behavioural change focused energy saving plans tailored to participants through the digital tool, providing real-time alerts to reduce unnecessary electricity use from wasted energy hotspots including extraction systems, fridges, ovens and lamps.

Following the success of the trial, it is now being extended to hundreds of hospitality businesses across England – with applications now open - supporting the government’s clean energy mission while helping business owners cut costs.

Participants of the trial included a pub in Bromley that cut its energy usage by 26%, saving them £48 per week - over a year, that reduction will prevent nearly £2,500 of yearly profit being lost to energy waste.

Another smaller pub in Caterham, Surrey saw its overnight energy use fall by 66%, meaning savings of over £1,500 a year.

Minister for Industry Chris McDonald yesterday said:

We’re extending support to help more businesses slash bills and protect Britain’s hospitality sector. Our pubs and restaurants are playing a leading role in cutting emissions, which is not only good for the planet but for cutting their costs too. Alongside this, our clean power mission will protect businesses in the long-term. The conflict in the Middle East is yet another reminder that the only route to energy sovereignty is to end our dependence on fossil fuel markets we do not control and transition to clean homegrown power.

Mark Chapman, CEO of Carbon Zero Services, yesterday said:

When you put energy savings into real hospitality terms, the impact becomes very clear. Saving around £2,000 a year is the equivalent of the profit from selling thousands of pints, or the breathing space that protects hard-won margins during quieter months. We’re showing that climate action doesn’t have to be a trade-off. When energy is managed better, businesses become more efficient, more resilient and better placed to invest back into their teams, their venues and their future.

Mark Holden, Company Director of Inn Cornwall, yesterday said:

Thanks to the energy and carbon reduction tool, we’re already looking to save £5.01 each day from a few easy-to-implement changes. We will do this across our other sites, which could mean we’ll save £5,400 a year. The Energy and Carbon Reduction Tool is going to help save a lot of family businesses in the hospitality sector.

Many smaller businesses have lacked access to affordable, straightforward support to manage their energy use. By funding this project, the government is helping pubs, bars and restaurants across England reduce bills and cut emissions.

Delivered by Zero Carbon Services, backed by £350,000 of government funding, the new online tool will enable businesses owners in communities across the country to keep more profits in their pockets.

Meanwhile, 20 businesses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland including baked beans giants Heinz and global beer brewers Coors, have also received grants worth £23.4 million in funding from the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund to support carbon cutting and energy saving projects.

It follows the 15% cut to new business rates for pubs, announced in January that will save the average pub an additional £1,650 in 2026/27.

The Chancellor also announced a £10 million package of funding for the Hospitality Support Fund over three years – upped from £1.5 million for one year announced last April - to support pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.

The additional funding aims to help over 1,000 pubs provide extra services for local communities, including creating community cafes, village stores and play areas to help pubs bring locals and families together and boost their footfall.

Notes to Editors

The winners from the Phase 3: of the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) are:

IETF winner Grant provided Region Project type Dairy Crest Limited £1,088,000 Davidstow, South West Deep decarbonisation deployment Dairy Crest Limited £626,330 Wensleydale, Yorkshire and The Humber Deep decarbonisation deployment 2 Sisters Food Group Limited £610,180 Sandycroft, Wales Deep decarbonisation deployment Wienerberger Limited £2,372,000 Denton, North West Deep decarbonisation deployment Wienerberger Limited £1,012,815 Dosthill, Yorkshire and The Humber Deep decarbonisation deployment Wienerberger Limited £453,150 Epworth, Yorkshire and The Humber Deep decarbonisation deployment Eternis Fine Chemicals UK Limited £213,634 Leek, West Midlands Deep decarbonisation deployment Molson Coors Brewing Company UK Limited £8,557,525 Burton upon Trent, West Midlands Deep decarbonisation deployment Holcim Limited £576,091 Plymouth, South West Deep decarbonisation study AG Barr PLC £2,181,664 Milton Keynes, South East Energy efficiency deployment FP McCann Limited £845,153 Magherafelt, Londonderry, Northern Ireland Energy efficiency deployment Massmould Limited £451,929 Norwich, East of England Energy efficiency deployment Glatfelter Lydney Limited £366,901 Lydney, South West Energy efficiency deployment H.J. Heinz Manufacturing Limited £997,767 Wigan, North West Energy efficiency deployment Samworth Brothers Limited £46,376 Callington, Cornwall, South West Deep decarbonisation study B&M Longworth Limited £308,048 Blackburn, North West Deep decarbonisation study Britvic Soft Drinks Limited £33,205 Leeds, Yorkshire and The Humber Deep decarbonisation study Holcim Limited £2,462,705 Cauldon, West Midlands Deep decarbonisation study Future Greens Farms Limited £140,884 Sheffield, Yorkshire and The Humber Energy efficiency study Clifton Packaging Group Limited £49,611 Leicester, East Midlands Energy efficiency study



There are 20 winners worth £23.4 million in IETF funding supporting project costs of £60.7 million for projects, subject to contracts being signed. The full list of all IETF winning projects can be found on gov.uk.