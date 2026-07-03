Pubs to stay open for Sunday night's England v Mexico World Cup match

Pubs and bars will be able to stay open until 5am on Monday morning so England fans can come together to watch the World Cup last-16 match against Mexico.

Pubs and bars across England and Wales will be able to stay open until 5am for Sunday night’s England v Mexico match

Removes red tape for pubs and bars wanting to boost revenues and allow fans to come together to support the team

Follows extensions already in place for all of England’s knock-out matches

Pubs and bars will be able to stay open until 5am on Monday morning so England fans can come together to watch the World Cup last-16 match against Mexico.

In a boost for pubs, bars and football fans across the country, alcohol licensing hours will be extended for Sunday night’s match which kicks off at 1am.

This change removes the need for individual premises in England and Wales to apply for extended hours, delivering a welcome boost to the hospitality sector.

The Home Secretary has the legislative power to extend licensing hours on occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance”. This follows extensions already granted for England’s knock-out games that kicked off up until 22.00.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed is writing to council leaders informing them of these changes, and thanking them for playing their part in approving Temporary Event Notices throughout the tournament – ensuring supporters can properly roar on the Three Lions down the pub.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to.

“Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together.

“The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said:

“This is fantastic news and will be hugely welcomed by operators. The government has listened to the overwhelming public support for England and recognised the challenges facing pubs and licensed premises across the country.

“This pragmatic approach allows venues to focus on what matters most – bringing communities together to support the national team. Major sporting occasions like this deliver a significant boost to hospitality businesses while creating an atmosphere that unites the country.

“As England heads into one of the biggest games of the tournament, let’s get behind the team, support our local venues, and give the country something positive to celebrate. We hope this weekend marks not only a memorable occasion for England on the pitch, but also a much-needed boost for our hospitality sector and the communities it serves.”

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“Pubs and fans will be over the moon about this decision, because we all know the best place to watch the match is down the local.

“This tournament is hugely important for our sector, so we’re delighted the government listened to our concerns and acted so quickly. Now we can carry on being the home of live sport and welcoming fans through the door.”

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said:

“England’s march towards World Cup glory is something millions of fans want to support.

“This very welcome announcement from the government allows those that want to enjoy the game in pubs and other hospitality venues to get together to cheer on our Three Lions.”