‘Pull all the levers possible’ to protect jobs from global turbulence - TUC

Responding to the labour market data, which suggest risks to the jobs market with payrolled employees falling and vacancies now below the pre-pandemic position, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:

“With the global turbulence from Trump’s tariff chaos, we should be pulling all the levers possible to protect jobs.

“The government did the right thing to safeguard jobs in steel. We will need more action in the weeks ahead to protect jobs across UK industry, including measures to bring down the cost of energy.

“The Bank of England must act too. A rate cut in May would ease the pressure on businesses hit by tariffs. And it would protect the household spending and business investment that employment growth depends on."