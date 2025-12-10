Scottish Government
|Printable version
Pupil and teacher characteristics 2025 published
An accredited official statistics publication for Scotland.
The number of teachers in Scotland in 2025 increased to 53,475 full-time equivalents (FTE), a rise of 63 FTE compared to last year. Pupil numbers also decreased compared to last year, dropping by 6,505 to 695,923. The pupil–teacher ratio (PTR)—a measure of the size of the teaching workforce relative to the pupil population—decreased from 13.3 to 13.2.
The proportion of Teacher Induction Scheme probationers that secured a teaching post in a Scottish school in the year following their probation increased to 69% from 65% for the previous cohort. This has been driven by an increase in the proportion of probationers securing a temporary post; the proportion of probationers securing a permanent post has decreased.
The overall average class size in primary schools was 23.1, down from 23.3 in 2024.
Background
Pupil and teacher characteristics 2025 brings together headline statistics from the annual censuses on pupils and teachers. These statistics were previously published in the Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland publication series. That publication series has been replaced by three separate series covering:
- pupils and teachers (this publication)
- attendance, absence and exclusions
- early learning and childcare
The complete set of statistics over time, as well as statistics containing more detailed breakdowns, are available for pupils and teachers. A limited release of the 2025 edition of these supplementary statistics is available now and the full updates are scheduled for March.
A dashboard with further breakdowns of post-probationer teacher statistics was yesterday published.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/pupil-and-teacher-characteristics-2025-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Delivering educational improvements10/12/2025 11:05:00
The number of pupils reaching expected levels of literacy and numeracy in Scotland’s schools is at the highest level on record, officials statistics show.
Uptake of funded Early Learning and Childcare in Scotland remains high10/12/2025 09:05:00
Results published yesterday in the Funded Early Learning and Childcare Statistics 2025 report show that there were 90,264 child registrations for funded provision in September 2025. This is similar to registrations in September 2024.
School attendance, absence and exclusions statistics 2024-2509/12/2025 15:05:00
The school attendance, absence and exclusions statistics 2024-25, published today, brings together statistics from the annual attendance and absence collection and the biennial exclusions collection.
Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels, 2024-2509/12/2025 13:05:00
Official statistics have been released today on school pupils’ Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels (ACEL) in the reading, writing, listening & talking and numeracy ‘organisers’.
Criminal Proceedings in Scotland, 2023-2409/12/2025 12:05:00
The latest criminal proceedings statistics for 2023-24 have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Transforming equality and human rights in the public sector09/12/2025 09:15:00
New tools to support public bodies