Primary schools across Wales are being encouraged to provide additional regular, inclusive and enjoyable opportunities for children to be active throughout the school day.

Milltir Actif / Active Mile has launched nationally, encouraging Welsh primary schools to offer additional walking, jogging or running sessions at least 3 times a week

the initiative aims to help children achieve the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommended daily physical activity

a 13-week call for evidence on a new Public Health Strategy for Wales , is also now open

Primary schools across Wales are being encouraged to provide additional regular, inclusive and enjoyable opportunities for children to be active throughout the school day, as Milltir Actif / Active Mile is launched nationally in Aberaeron today.

At the same time, the Welsh Government is asking everyone in Wales to tell it what is most important to help them and their communities stay healthy, as a 13-week call for evidence opens on a new Public Health Strategy.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health Nerys Evans joined pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron to take part in their Daily Mile and ask them what keeps them healthy and active.

One of those pupils, Flynn Cadwallader-Nunn wrote to the First Minister when he took office to suggest a Fun Friday of sports and games.

The First Minister said:

It’s been great to meet Flynn today and join him and other pupils for their Daily Mile activity. Flynn is absolutely right that being active should be fun, and finding enjoyable ways to move more can help us stay healthy, feel good and support our creativity. It's so important to establish healthy habits to reduce the risk of ill health later in life. But our work on prevention isn't limited to children and young people. We want to create the conditions to give everyone in Wales the opportunity to live a long and healthy life. That's why we're asking everyone to follow Flynn's example and tell us what would help you and your community to keep active and healthy.

Nerys Evans added:

Increasing opportunities for children to be physically active is an investment in lifelong health. And the Active Mile is designed to be fun and flexible so that it can be easily incorporated into the school day. We're now working on a plan for protecting our nation's health for years to come, so we're asking everyone to tell us what is most important for helping everyone stay healthy and happy, and what gets in the way.

The Active Mile initiative supports the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommendation that children and young people should achieve an average of at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day across the week.

Schools are encouraged to provide opportunities for pupils to walk, jog, run or wheel for around 15 minutes, ideally at least 3 times a week, as part of the wider aim of helping children achieve the recommended daily physical activity across the week.

Participation is voluntary, with no specialist equipment, changing of clothes or additional lesson planning required. Schools already offering similar activities can continue with their existing approaches.

Active Mile is supported by practical resources from The Daily Mile, the main provider of Active Mile initiatives in Wales. Like the new national School Swimming programme, it is designed to complement PE lessons, active learning, play, active travel and school sport.

The call for evidence on Iechyd Da: A New Public Health Strategy and Framework for Wales is open for 13 weeks from today. The Welsh Government is seeking views on strengthening prevention, improving population health and tackling health inequalities.