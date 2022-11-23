Government Actuary's Department
Pupils discuss climate change
Climate change risk was the topic of conversation at a recent discussion between GAD actuaries and pupils at a Merseyside school.
Actuaries from the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) have discussed climate change risk with students from a school in Merseyside.
This was part of GAD’s support for the Department for Education’s (DfE) Schools Commercial Programme Board.
Climate change risk
The Board met at Rainhill School in Merseyside. Two of GAD’s actuaries Matt Kirkpatrick and Sara Joslin joined them for their discussions, with Sara being there on the day.
They spoke to members of the school’s ‘Eco Committee’ about GAD’s work to help DfE consider climate change risk within its Risk Protection Arrangement. This is an alternative to commercial insurance for public sector schools.
The day’s events were part of wider work which the government is doing as part of its climate and sustainability strategy. GAD has been part of this work by supporting DfE with other climate-change related issues such as, for example, decarbonising the school estate.
Cars caught in floodwater (stock image)
Future improvements
GAD actuary Sara Joslin who attended the school yesterday said:
“The students asked thought-provoking questions and spoke about their own initiatives to improve their school’s environmental footprint. “It was great to see how engaged the students are on this issue which is so vital for their future.”
