Pupils with additional learning needs thrive at inclusive school

Education reforms in Wales are creating an inclusive education experience where learners with additional learning needs are supported to thrive in mainstream school life.

On a visit to Llwyn Yr Eos primary school in Aberystwyth, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, got to see first-hand how learners with a wide range of complex learning and medical needs, are being supported within specialist teaching facilities at the mainstream school.

The Cabinet Secretary met Gethin, aged 10, who has a profound disability, is non-verbal and uses eye gaze technology to communicate. He takes part in whole school activities such as the school concert where he uses his eye gaze technology to operate the lighting system.

Eye gaze technology enables someone to control a computer or tablet by looking at words or commands on a screen.

Gethin’s parents yesterday said:

It’s so important that Gethin is able to go to school, to experience the world and have friends. The longer he’s been in school the more we’ve realised his abilities. It was the TA and his teachers who have realised his potential, he’s grown in leaps and bounds in what he’s been able to, with maths in particular – it’s amazing.

Thanks to Welsh Government funding, the school facilities have been adapted as learners needs change, for example the expansion of the Enfys unit, a specialist resource base for autistic children aged 3 to 11 years old, their forest school and equipment for learners such as bespoke furniture for children with sensory needs, fidget toys, stress balls and tactile objects. These tools are helpful for self-regulation and maintaining focus.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle yesterday said:

Seeing how our reforms are creating a genuinely inclusive system is truly inspiring. Here at Llwyn Yr Eos all learners are clearly benefitting from this approach, ensuring those with additional learning needs are fully included in school life. It was clear to see their ‘can do’ attitude, innovative approach to learning and how the flexibility of the new curriculum underpins school life. Every child deserves access to high quality education. Our reforms, combined with the significant funding we are investing in school buildings, are enabling our schools to support inclusive learning and help every child reach their full potential.

Bethan Payne, Head of Additional Learning Needs, Inclusion and Wellbeing at Ceredigion Council yesterday said:

Collaboration between Llwyn yr Eos and Ceredigion local authority has always been integral to the development of enhanced provision for learners. The school is selfless in their efforts to assist the local authority to realise its vision for inclusive practice. In the last year, Welsh Government funding has been used to develop a new outreach provision for supporting learners who struggle to self-regulate in their mainstream schools.

The ALN system and the Curriculum for Wales are being delivered together to create an inclusive education system to ensure learners are inspired, motivated and supported to reach their full potential.