Purchasing platform changes for delivery to Northern Ireland
The Technology Online Purchasing Content agreement has updated its Technology Products Purchasing Platform to provide delivery to Northern Ireland.
Our technology products team has been working with suppliers and our purchasing platform providers on the Technology Online Purchasing Content (TOPC) agreement to bring our customers a new category under the Delivery of Goods section.
What has changed
Until now our customers have only been able to choose between standard or next day delivery. After speaking with our customers, we understood that a delivery option for Northern Ireland was an important requirement.
Once agreeing that this was a necessity, our technology products team worked with our suppliers and purchasing platform providers to offer all public sector buyers the ability to select “Northern Ireland” as a delivery type, instead of “standard” and “next day”.
What this means
This means that when our TOPC customers are selecting their delivery type, they can now select Northern Ireland if they are arranging for delivery there. These new costs have also been updated within the platform and it now offers greater flexibility for our customer’s end users.
Commercial Agreement Manager for Technology Online Purchasing Content, Rebekah Loades said:
Our purchasing platform has helped many of our customers find the technology online purchasing content they need. With the new update to our purchasing platform, we hope that our customers in Northern Ireland will find a greater ease in delivery.
Up next
The team is always looking for ways to improve, and over the next few months they are going to focus on continuing enhancements to the purchasing platform. For the opportunity to give feedback and play a part in the purchasing platform improvements, please get in touch.
We are also working on the next iteration of the TOPC agreement and what it will look like. If you have any questions, or would like to participate in its development, let us know and we will include you in any engagement sessions that the team runs.
Find out more
Visit our webpage to learn more about the framework and what it has to offer. Or, download our digital brochure for the latest information on our agreements and how we can help you add power to your procurement.
