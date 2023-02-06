Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan
DCMS Secretary of State answers your questions about how Bill will work to better protect people online.
Our world-leading Online Safety Bill will help protect children, hold social media companies to account and give users a greater say in what they see on the internet.
However, we know that people still have questions about how the Bill will do these things and what other protections it includes, and Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan wanted to hear from you.
Thank you for sharing your questions with us.
Watch Michelle Donelan answer some of the most talked about topics:
Find out more about the Online Safety Bill
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/put-your-online-safety-bill-questions-to-secretary-of-state-michelle-donelan
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Dame Jane Francis appointed Royal Society Trustee of the Natural History Museum31/01/2023 15:05:00
The Secretary of State has appointed Dame Jane Francis to the Board of the Natural History Museum for 4 years.
Gail Boyle reappointed to the Treasure Valuation Committee31/01/2023 14:05:00
The Secretary of State has reappointed Gail Boyle as a Member of the Treasure Valuation Committee from 30 March 2023 until 29 March 2026.
Ancient Egyptian limestone relief of female musicians at risk of leaving UK24/01/2023 09:05:00
Export bar placed on the relief to allow time for a UK institution to acquire the work
Coronation weekend celebrations that will bring communities together announced23/01/2023 12:15:00
Millions of people across the country and the Commonwealth are invited to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort over a weekend of special events.
Ancient Egyptian sculpture at risk of leaving UK23/01/2023 09:20:00
An export bar has been placed on the statue to allow time for a UK institution to acquire the work
Barclays Eagle Labs chosen to help turbocharge next generation of UK tech stars20/01/2023 15:25:00
Government funding package awarded to organisation to boost regional growth of tech start-ups and scale-ups
Major broadband rollout for Cornwall with £36 million awarded to Wildanet to connect thousands of rural premises19/01/2023 10:10:00
Thousands of people in rural Cornwall will get access to lightning-fast broadband after local supplier Wildanet was awarded £36 million from the government to roll out new connections.
Birmingham 2022 contributes £870 million to UK economy17/01/2023 11:10:00
A new study reveals the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games contributed at least £870 million to the UK economy.