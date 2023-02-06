Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan

Our world-leading Online Safety Bill will help protect children, hold social media companies to account and give users a greater say in what they see on the internet.

However, we know that people still have questions about how the Bill will do these things and what other protections it includes, and Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan wanted to hear from you.

Thank you for sharing your questions with us.

Watch Michelle Donelan answer some of the most talked about topics:

Online Safety Bill Q&A

Find out more about the Online Safety Bill