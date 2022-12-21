Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan

DCMS Secretary of State answers your questions about how Bill will work to better protect people online.

Our world-leading Online Safety Bill will help protect children, hold social media companies to account and give users a greater say in what they see on the internet.

However, we know that people still have questions about how the Bill will do these things and what other protections it includes, and Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan wants to hear from you.

Submit your questions Send your questions to askmichelle@dcms.gov.uk now.

Please submit your questions by 6th January 2023. We’ll be posting answers to your questions and the main issues raised in the New Year.

Questions will be grouped by popular themes, allowing for a range of areas to be covered within the time period.

Thank you for sharing your questions with us as the Bill progresses through Parliament.

