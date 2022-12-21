Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan
DCMS Secretary of State answers your questions about how Bill will work to better protect people online.
Our world-leading Online Safety Bill will help protect children, hold social media companies to account and give users a greater say in what they see on the internet.
However, we know that people still have questions about how the Bill will do these things and what other protections it includes, and Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan wants to hear from you.
Submit your questions
Send your questions to askmichelle@dcms.gov.uk now.
Put your Online Safety Bill questions to Secretary of State Michelle Donelan
Please submit your questions by 6th January 2023. We’ll be posting answers to your questions and the main issues raised in the New Year.
Questions will be grouped by popular themes, allowing for a range of areas to be covered within the time period.
Thank you for sharing your questions with us as the Bill progresses through Parliament.
Find out more about the Online Safety Bill
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/put-your-online-safety-bill-questions-to-secretary-of-state-michelle-donelan
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
UK tech sector retains #1 spot in Europe and #3 in world as sector resilience brings continued growth21/12/2022 11:15:00
UK tech industry demonstrated its resilience in 2022, reaching a combined market value of $1 trillion
Lord Parkinson speech at a reception to mark 70 years of the Waverley Criteria16/12/2022 13:20:00
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson recently (12 December 2022) outlined why these criteria have endured for 70 years.
UK to accelerate research on 5G and 6G technology as part of £110 million telecoms R and D package14/12/2022 10:10:10
Research and development on next-generation 5G and 6G wireless technology and telecoms security is to be ramped up as part of a £110 million government investment.
New rules for apps to boost consumer security and privacy12/12/2022 10:10:10
World-first Code of Practice to strengthen consumer protections across the app market.
Jermaine Jenas, Myleene Klass, Georgia Kousoulou amongst public figures backing Online Safety Bill as new research reveals social media companies should be doing more to protect children online09/12/2022 15:10:00
A number of high profile public figures including Jermaine Jenas, Myleene Klass, Georgia Kousoulou, Jo Frost and Laura Amies have today backed the government’s Online Safety Bill in the week the landmark internet safety laws returned to Parliament.
Minister Paul Scully's speech at the GambleAware annual conference09/12/2022 11:20:00
Gambling Minister recently (07 December 2022) spoke ahead of the forthcoming publication of the Gambling Act Review.
Australia, Canada and USA sign up to UK’s vision for a stronger 5G supply chain08/12/2022 13:15:00
International allies issue joint statement on ensuring the resilience and security of global telecoms supply chains and future 6G networks
New plans to strengthen tech ties between UK and Japan07/12/2022 11:05:00
UK and Japan to collaborate on joint digital priorities including supply chain resilience, cyber security and data.