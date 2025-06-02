Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Putin claims to share values of dignity and peace, yet continues to violate them: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement by given recently (29 May 2025) Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Colleagues, we convene today to address the situation in Ukraine, as we collectively mourn the lives lost due to Russia’s recent attacks.
This weekend saw two of the largest mass air attacks of the war, back-to-back.
Over three days, Russia launched over 900 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities, reportedly resulting in the deaths of 30 people and injuring a further 150.
And these deaths were not an accident. Russia’s missile and drone strikes struck major urban centres and densely populated regions.
Over the night of 24 May, among those killed were three children, specifically, three siblings: Stanislav, aged 8, Tamara, aged 12, and Roman, aged 17. Each of them on the edge of a new chapter of childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood, all of them robbed of life too soon.
Such acts are a stark reminder of the urgent need to bring this war to an end.
Russia’s attacks are not only sustained, they are worsening. As OHCHR has verified, in the first three months of this year alone, there have been 2,641 civilian casualties. That’s nearly 900 more than during the same period in 2024, and over 600 more than early 2023.
The increased killing of civilians is an affront to our shared values of human dignity and peace.
Values which President Putin claims to share, yet continues to violate.
Putin’s priorities are demonstrated by his timing. These attacks were launched days after talks in Istanbul, in which Russia, yet again, refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
Presented with another opportunity for meaningful progress towards peace, Putin chose war.
President, while Ukraine stands ready for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia sustains its aggression. And once again, innocent civilians are paying the price. Russia’s actions speak much louder than its words.
So we call on Russia to comply with international law, including the UN Charter, and to stop the killing of innocent civilians.
Russia’s unrelenting invasion of its sovereign neighbour will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine defend itself and to use the necessary measures to restrict Putin’s war machine.
We will work in unison with the US, Ukraine, our European and international partners until a just and lasting peace is no longer an aim, but an enduring reality.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/putin-claims-to-share-values-of-dignity-and-peace-yet-continues-to-violate-them-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The onus is on Russia and Putin to show they are serious about peace: UK statement at the UN Security Council02/06/2025 16:20:00
Statement given recently (30 May 2025) by Fergus Eckersley, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security.
Joint Statement of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) on the first report covering DPRK-Russia military cooperation02/06/2025 14:10:00
Several countries gave a joint statement following the publication of the first report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).
Statement: UK and EU welcome Viet Nam JETP progress30/05/2025 14:10:00
The UK and EU welcome progress on Viet Nam's Just Energy Transition Partnership as President Macron of France visits the country
President Putin's words about peace are not aligned with his actions: UK statement to OSCE30/05/2025 13:20:00
Ambassador Holland condemns Russia's continued attacks against Ukrainian civilians, which are not actions of a government seeking peace, and calls for no effort to be spared in bringing about the release of the three OSCE staff members (29 May 2025).
Uruguay's Deputy Chief of Staff and Interior Minister visited UK29/05/2025 14:10:00
On their first official visit to London, Deputy Chief of Staff Jorge Díaz and Interior Minister Carlos Negro held meetings related to justice and security.
Israel must immediately let aid into Gaza and enable the UN to operate: UK statement at the UN Security Council29/05/2025 12:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
UK announces new action to detect hostile state activity using AI, on visit to the Arctic28/05/2025 10:25:00
The UK is stepping up its efforts to safeguard national security by leveraging AI to detect hostile state activity in the Arctic.
UK's Trade Envoy visits Paraguay28/05/2025 09:25:00
Fabian Hamilton, United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy for Southern Cone, visited Paraguay for the first time.
Statement on behalf of the thirteenth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board27/05/2025 11:15:00
The thirteenth Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met on 22nd May 2025.
The Arab Plan for Early Recovery, Reconstruction and Development sets out a realistic path for the reconstruction of Gaza: UK statement at the UN27/05/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently by Stephen Hickey, Director for Middle East and North Africa in the FCDO, at the Preparatory meeting of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.