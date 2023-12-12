Putin faces growing threat from the wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers

EXPERT COMMENT

The grass-roots movement poses a real challenge in the run-up to Russia’s March 2024 presidential election.

In Russia, the wives, mothers and other relatives of mobilized soldiers have become a growing thorn in the Kremlin’s side.

Through protests, appeals and petitions, they have expressed their mounting anger at the Russian state for not allowing mobilized soldiers to return home from Ukraine.

Russia’s political leadership faces a stark choice between placating this increasingly vocal movement and maintaining troop numbers in its war on Ukraine.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.