Putin’s India visit aims to reaffirm New Delhi–Moscow relations – just as Trump applies pressure to downgrade them

EXPERT COMMENT

US pressure aims to choke off Russian oil supplies to India. Modi and Putin are seeking to deepen cooperation in other areas. But in the long-term, relations are in a managed decline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India on 4–5 December is his first since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In some ways, the trip can be regarded as routine: both countries’ leaders meet regularly at annual summits (although the last, in July 2024 in Moscow, came after a gap of over two years). Putin will address the plenary session of the Russia-India Forum and attend the 23rd India–Russia annual summit.

However, in a broader geopolitical context, the visit comes at a time of strain on the bilateral relationship, with New Delhi under growing pressure from the West, and the US in particular, to downgrade relations with Moscow.

