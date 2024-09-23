Putin’s purging of defence ministry suggests he is preparing for a long war

EXPERT COMMENT

Arrested officials are serving as scapegoats following battlefield failures in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Former Russian deputy defence minister Pavel Popov was detained by a military court on fraud charges on 29 August. This marks the latest in a series of moves by Russian law enforcement against high-ranking defence officials.

The senior leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence has been in a fever since April 2024, when the decision was made to remove Sergei Shoigu as minister. 10 people have lost their posts, with eight of them having been arrested.

The officials targeted are accused of illegal activities relating to conducting ministry business for personal purposes or for receiving bribes as part of the defence contracting process.

One factor linking at least three of the cases relates to the construction of Patriot Park, including the main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces. The park was built in a hurry – and so the Kremlin initially turned a blind eye to illegal activity, prioritizing completing construction swiftly. Now that the building is finished, there is time to carry out investigations. One of those arrested is Vyacheslav Akhmedov, the park’s director.

These are the types of charges that could be levelled against any high-ranking military official involved with business, so the singling out of individuals must be for reasons beyond their alleged guilt for these specific crimes.

