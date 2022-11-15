10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Putin’s regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions
The Prime Minister was yesterday in Indonesia for the first meeting of the G20 in the group’s 15-year history held in the shadow of a major European war instigated by one of its members.
- G20 meeting this week is the largest summit of major economies since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine
- The UK and allies will use talks to call out Putin’s actions and their devastating, far-reaching impact on global food and energy prices
- A new generation of British frigates will bolster the UK’s defences and sustain 4,000 UK jobs
The summit comes as countries grapple with the ramifications of Putin’s brutality and disregard for sovereignty, with rising costs of food and energy hitting the world’s poorest.
Russia has acted with disregard for sovereignty and international law – pillars of the stable international system the G20 was created to preserve. At this week’s meeting, the Prime Minister and his fellow leaders will call out Putin’s callous disregard for human rights and stress that Russia’s role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues.
The UK and allies are taking steps to bolster their security in the face of increased Russian threats. The Prime Minister yesterday announced the next phase in the Type 26 frigate programme, with a £4.2 billion contract awarded to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy – in addition to the three already under construction.
The project will support 1,700 jobs at the BAE systems sites in Govan and Scotstoun, Glasgow, over the next decade. 2,300 additional jobs will be supported in the supply chain across the UK.
The Prime Minister yesterday said:
“There can be no normalisation of Putin’s behaviour, which has no place in the international community.
“Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.
“Putin and his proxies will never have a legitimate seat at the table until they end their illegal war in Ukraine. At the G20, the Putin regime – which has stifled domestic dissent and fabricated a veneer of validity only through violence – will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/putins-regime-will-hear-the-chorus-of-global-opposition-to-its-actions
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM sets out five-point economic action plan for the G2014/11/2022 14:10:00
The Prime Minister will call for coordinated global action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living when he attends the G20 Summit this week.
PM meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan: 11 November 202111/11/2022 15:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed his Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street today.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 10 November 202210/11/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.
Prime Minister to call for shared focus at British-Irish Council summit10/11/2022 11:10:00
The Prime Minister will today attend the opening of the British-Irish Council summit, the first Prime Minister to do so since 2007.
Prime Minister announces crucial winter kit delivery for Ukrainian Forces as he meets NATO Chief09/11/2022 10:10:00
The Prime Minister will welcome the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, to Downing Street today.
PM statement at COP27: 7 November 202208/11/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement at the COP27 summit in Egypt.
Bank holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III08/11/2022 09:20:00
Bank holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.