Putting AI at the heart of Government’s agenda: UK Government appoints AI expert Matt Clifford to produce AI Opportunities Action Plan and announces new AI Opportunities Unit

Today, DSIT Secretary Peter Kyle appointed Matt Clifford, a tech entrepreneur and the Chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), to develop an AI Opportunities Action Plan, which will aim to increase the adoption of AI technologies. The Government will also establish an AI Opportunities Unit, to implement recommendations from the Action Plan.

The announcement underscores Government’s plans to make AI a central element of its strategy to foster economic growth and enhance public services.

AI Opportunities Action Plan and Establishment of AI Opportunities Unit

The Action Plan will explore strategies for building a scalable and competitive UK AI sector on the global stage. It will also address how best to ensure widespread AI uptake in the public and private sectors, considering the requisite infrastructure, talent, and data access.

The Action Plan will also consider key enablers, including the UK's computing and broader infrastructure needs by 2030. It will explore how this infrastructure can be made accessible to startups and scale-ups, and focus on developing and attracting top AI talent within both the public and private sectors.

Clifford will present a set of recommendations to the Secretary of State in September. DSIT will also establish an AI Opportunities Unit to consolidate expertise and knowledge, ensuring the effective implementation of the recommendations set out in the Action Plan.

Economic Impact and Productivity Gains

The Action Plan is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and stimulating economic growth. The plan’s announcement comes at an important time, and follows the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent estimation that the UK could experience annual productivity gains of up to 1.5% with the increased development and adoption of AI technologies.

Overall, AI is projected to boost UK GDP by up to 10.3% by 2030 and bring huge benefits for UK businesses with better productivity, efficiency and technology. But AI will first be deployed through updates to currently in use business software, meaning if UK companies are behind on basic digital adoption, they will soon be behind on AI adoption as well. Without addressing this gap, our economic growth and international competitiveness are at risk.

