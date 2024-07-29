techUK
|Printable version
Putting AI at the heart of Government’s agenda: UK Government appoints AI expert Matt Clifford to produce AI Opportunities Action Plan and announces new AI Opportunities Unit
Read more about the Government's announcement.
Today, DSIT Secretary Peter Kyle appointed Matt Clifford, a tech entrepreneur and the Chair of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), to develop an AI Opportunities Action Plan, which will aim to increase the adoption of AI technologies. The Government will also establish an AI Opportunities Unit, to implement recommendations from the Action Plan.
The announcement underscores Government’s plans to make AI a central element of its strategy to foster economic growth and enhance public services.
AI Opportunities Action Plan and Establishment of AI Opportunities Unit
The Action Plan will explore strategies for building a scalable and competitive UK AI sector on the global stage. It will also address how best to ensure widespread AI uptake in the public and private sectors, considering the requisite infrastructure, talent, and data access.
The Action Plan will also consider key enablers, including the UK's computing and broader infrastructure needs by 2030. It will explore how this infrastructure can be made accessible to startups and scale-ups, and focus on developing and attracting top AI talent within both the public and private sectors.
Clifford will present a set of recommendations to the Secretary of State in September. DSIT will also establish an AI Opportunities Unit to consolidate expertise and knowledge, ensuring the effective implementation of the recommendations set out in the Action Plan.
Economic Impact and Productivity Gains
The Action Plan is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and stimulating economic growth. The plan’s announcement comes at an important time, and follows the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) recent estimation that the UK could experience annual productivity gains of up to 1.5% with the increased development and adoption of AI technologies.
Overall, AI is projected to boost UK GDP by up to 10.3% by 2030 and bring huge benefits for UK businesses with better productivity, efficiency and technology. But AI will first be deployed through updates to currently in use business software, meaning if UK companies are behind on basic digital adoption, they will soon be behind on AI adoption as well. Without addressing this gap, our economic growth and international competitiveness are at risk.
You can read the full announcement here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/putting-ai-at-the-heart-of-government-s-agenda-uk-government-appoints-ai-expert-matt-clifford-to-produce-ai-opportunities-action-plan-and-announces-new-ai-opportunities-unit.html
Latest News from
techUK
Ofcom update: Improving access to shared spectrum at a local level29/07/2024 11:25:00
A number of updates from Ofcom have been shared ahead of the summer break.
Regulatory update: Multilateral statement sets out principles for protecting competition in the AI ecosystem26/07/2024 14:10:00
Recently, the Competition and Markets Authority, the European Commission, the US Department of Justice, and the US Federal Trade Commission issued a joint statement on competition in generative AI foundation models and AI products.
DRCF: The Future of Digital Identity26/07/2024 11:10:00
The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) brings together four UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the Office of Communications (Ofcom), the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to deliver an agile and coherent approach to digital regulation for the benefit of people and businesses.
UK SPF Report: Exploring a new framework for defence spectrum sharing in the UK25/07/2024 11:25:00
Commissioned by the UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF), this study examines the future of spectrum sharing between civilian and military users in the UK.
techUK launches major study on the future of Digital Twin technology25/07/2024 09:20:00
The study will examine the global landscape, emerging business models and economic impact of the technology.
Skills England will lay out national plan for skills22/07/2024 16:25:00
The government has announced the launch of Skills England to unify the skills landscape and establish a collective national goal to enhance the nation's skills.
Skills for Care's Social Care Workforce Strategy22/07/2024 11:25:00
Read techUK’s summary of the key elements of the Skills for Care’s Social Care Workforce Strategy!
Government announces new Bill to strengthen the UK's cyber security and resilience22/07/2024 10:15:00
Government announces new Bill to strengthen the UK’s cyber security and resilience