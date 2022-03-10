Report provided to Scottish Ministers by Professor Ken Muir on the replacement of the Scottish Qualifications Authority, reform of Education Scotland and removal of its inspection function.

Introduction

The OECD published its report, Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence: Into the Future, on 21 June 2021.

This report followed an invitation from the then Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills in 2020 for the OECD to assess the progress made in implementing CfE in primary and secondary schools since 2015 and to understand how school curricula in Scotland have been designed and implemented in recent years. In its report, the OECD recognises that Scotland’s CfE was among the pioneers of 21st century learning and that it continues to offer a vision and a philosophy of education widely supported and worth pursuing. However, it also points out that Scotland needs to adopt a more structured and strategic approach to curriculum review and implementation, and enhance the coherence of the policy environment that surrounds CfE.

The report sets out 12 recommendations and a number of actions that should be taken to strengthen CfE and tackle its ongoing implementation challenges as part of a structured approach to the future of CfE.

Putting Learners at the Centre: Towards a Future Vision for Scottish Education 109 page PDF 940.8 kB

Consultation Analysis 78 page PDF 861.3 kB

Consulting with Children and Young People 99 page PDF 4.8 MB