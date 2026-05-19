Homeless Link
|Printable version
Putting Lived Experience at the Heart of Ending Homelessness
Voices for Homeless is a peer-led group based on the simple truth: people with lived experience know what needs to change. We range from the actively homeless, people who have been homed and people with past and present alcohol and drug dependency. We are here to change the narrative and make sure that the voices of people with lived experience of homelessness are heard across Brent.
The Journey So Far
To build Brent’s co-production approach, we began by learning from existing peer-led work, particularly Brent Service User Council (B3).
In April 2025, we held the first workshops, where the group chose our name: Voices for Homeless. Across two days, we built trust, explored the barriers people face in Brent, and began identifying our short-, mid- and long-term goals. We spoke openly about challenges people experience and started planning what we want to achieve together.
Since then, the group has already begun shaping local policy and practice from contributing to Brent Council’s Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy to supporting to new initiatives, creating training materials, and developing our own projects.
What We’re Working On: The Dignity Card
Voices for Homeless has designed the ‘Dignity Card’ which operates like a homeless ID where important information about a person experiencing homelessness is securely stored in one place and can be accessed by different services. This reduces the need to repeatedly share the same personal information to multiple professionals.
We recently presented this idea at the latest Brent Homelessness Forum and Brent Council has offered support in implementing this.
We are also excited to share learning and ideas with Camden Council who have just introduced the ‘Rough Sleepers Passport’ (Camden to issue 'passports' for rough sleepers - BBC News).
What are our recommendations?
1. Make space for meaningful Co-Production
To embed co-production in a meaningful way within your service or borough, it is important to set aside dedicated time and (and budget!). Are you able to create capacity within an existing role to lead on co-production, or establish a dedicated position?
Voices for Homeless is supported by a Partnership and Co-Production Coordinator at Crisis in Brent. If this is not possible within your organisation, there are still many ways to involve lived experience voices. For example:
- Include people with lived experience on interview panels
- Review the information you ask people to provide
- Consider how services can reduce the need for people to repeat their story
- Ensure only necessary information is collected
If you are interested in exploring how co-production can be embedded in your area, Voices for Homeless would be happy to meet with you to share our experiences and offer advice.
2. Set Clear Goals
Exactly what do you want to achieve from your co-production group?
Voices for Homeless used the first workshop day for relationship building and getting to know one another. The second day focused on mapping out shared priorities and goals
3. Create Different Ways for People to Participate
Co-production groups should create space for people to engage at different levels so that everyone’s voice can be heard.
Relationship building, building trust, and strong facilitation skills are key.
And don’t be afraid to make mistakes – something might go wrong, and that is part of the journey.
What’s Next?
Voices for Homeless is now focused on becoming more visible across Brent. Over the coming months, the group want to:
- Hold stalls in the community
- Link with other peer-led initiatives
- Offer trauma informed training across the borough
As co-production grows across the borough, lived experience will become increasingly central to how decisions are made. When people with lived experience shape services and policies, we move closer to systems that are truly understanding and supportive.
Voices for Homeless are working towards a festival in September - keep an eye out for an invitation!
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/putting-lived-experience-at-the-heart-of-ending-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Funding safer, inclusive homelessness support for LGBT+ young people nationwide from Henry Smith Foundation18/05/2026 10:25:00
Funding available to help homelessness organisations become safer and more inclusive for LGBT+ young people, ensuring they experience respectful and consistent support when seeking help. And to improve practice and learning across the sector.
Why the National Homelessness Skills Framework matters – and how you can help shape what’s next12/05/2026 13:20:00
Hello there! My name is Sirea Jabar. I have recently switched roles at Homeless Link, from regional partnership manager (North) to National Learning and Development Manager, leading on the National Homelessness Skills Framework (NHSF).
Designing community into housing for positive, sustainable outcomes07/05/2026 10:05:00
Your Place discusses its innovative congregate Housing First model and its transformative outcomes for residents. Their CEO, Amanda Dubarry, will be speaking in more detail on the subject at a workshop session at Homeless Link's Under One Roof conference in June.
Renters’ Rights Act comes into effect05/05/2026 10:10:00
1st May 2026 marks the day Phase 1 of the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force.
All of government must take responsibility to break the cycle of homelessness01/05/2026 12:05:00
Homeless Link responds to latest statutory homelessness statistics and CHAIN rough sleeping data
Funding to Help You Cross the Final Hurdle to Social Investment30/04/2026 10:15:00
Flexible grants of £5,000–£15,000 are now available through the next phase of Reach Fundto help charities and social enterprises get investment‑ready and unlock their next stage of growth.
Key changes to how supported housing regulations will be implemented29/04/2026 13:10:00
On Thursday 16th April 2026 the Government published its response to the consultation on the Supported Accommodation (Regulatory Oversight) Act that took place last year.
Why growing sweetcorn may be the secret to a successful Day Service29/04/2026 11:20:00
What does success look like for Day Services? Alleviating crises? Meeting someone’s basic needs? Ending rough sleeping and homelessness? Connecting people to effective support? Encouraging people to thrive?