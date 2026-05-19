Putting Lived Experience at the Heart of Ending Homelessness

Voices for Homeless is a peer-led group based on the simple truth: people with lived experience know what needs to change. We range from the actively homeless, people who have been homed and people with past and present alcohol and drug dependency. We are here to change the narrative and make sure that the voices of people with lived experience of homelessness are heard across Brent.

The Journey So Far

To build Brent’s co-production approach, we began by learning from existing peer-led work, particularly Brent Service User Council (B3).

In April 2025, we held the first workshops, where the group chose our name: Voices for Homeless. Across two days, we built trust, explored the barriers people face in Brent, and began identifying our short-, mid- and long-term goals. We spoke openly about challenges people experience and started planning what we want to achieve together.

Since then, the group has already begun shaping local policy and practice from contributing to Brent Council’s Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy to supporting to new initiatives, creating training materials, and developing our own projects.

What We’re Working On: The Dignity Card

Voices for Homeless has designed the ‘Dignity Card’ which operates like a homeless ID where important information about a person experiencing homelessness is securely stored in one place and can be accessed by different services. This reduces the need to repeatedly share the same personal information to multiple professionals.

We recently presented this idea at the latest Brent Homelessness Forum and Brent Council has offered support in implementing this.

We are also excited to share learning and ideas with Camden Council who have just introduced the ‘Rough Sleepers Passport’ (Camden to issue 'passports' for rough sleepers - BBC News).

What are our recommendations?

1. Make space for meaningful Co-Production

To embed co-production in a meaningful way within your service or borough, it is important to set aside dedicated time and (and budget!). Are you able to create capacity within an existing role to lead on co-production, or establish a dedicated position?

Voices for Homeless is supported by a Partnership and Co-Production Coordinator at Crisis in Brent. If this is not possible within your organisation, there are still many ways to involve lived experience voices. For example:

Include people with lived experience on interview panels

Review the information you ask people to provide

Consider how services can reduce the need for people to repeat their story

Ensure only necessary information is collected

If you are interested in exploring how co-production can be embedded in your area, Voices for Homeless would be happy to meet with you to share our experiences and offer advice.

2. Set Clear Goals

Exactly what do you want to achieve from your co-production group?

Voices for Homeless used the first workshop day for relationship building and getting to know one another. The second day focused on mapping out shared priorities and goals

3. Create Different Ways for People to Participate

Co-production groups should create space for people to engage at different levels so that everyone’s voice can be heard.

Relationship building, building trust, and strong facilitation skills are key.

And don’t be afraid to make mistakes – something might go wrong, and that is part of the journey.

What’s Next?

Voices for Homeless is now focused on becoming more visible across Brent. Over the coming months, the group want to:

Hold stalls in the community

Link with other peer-led initiatives

Offer trauma informed training across the borough

As co-production grows across the borough, lived experience will become increasingly central to how decisions are made. When people with lived experience shape services and policies, we move closer to systems that are truly understanding and supportive.

Voices for Homeless are working towards a festival in September - keep an eye out for an invitation!