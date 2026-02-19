Welsh Government
Putting money back in older people's pockets
Older people across Wales are getting vital support to increase their incomes and claim benefits they are entitled to, thanks to Welsh Government funded advice services.
The support includes help with claiming benefits, managing bills, and accessing services, with one-to-one sessions and community drop-in sessions to reach people who might otherwise miss out.
Yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and the Older People's Commissioner for Wales visited Cynon Linc, a community hub operated by Age Connects Morgannwg, where older people get help and advice on claiming benefits, increasing their income, and avoiding scams.
Age Connects Morgannwg has been awarded £321,000 over 3 years through the Welsh Government's Single Advice Fund. Through home visits, pop-up sessions, and Digi Cafés, the charity is reaching people who might otherwise miss out. It also led a Pension Credit campaign that helped nearly 1,900 older people in Cwm Taf Morgannwg claim over £1.6 million in additional income they were entitled to but had not received.
Ceriann August has been volunteering at Cynon Linc, having experienced the benefits of its services herself. She said:
My mother was living with dementia, and my dad and I were her carers. It was a really difficult time, and we found support here. We came three days a week for breakfast and support. They gave us advice on claiming my dad’s Pension Credit to help with his glasses and dental care, and they told us about the Carer’s Allowance we could claim. The staff here are like family now, they’ve just been amazing.
Chief Executive of Age Connects Morgannwg, Daisy Cole, said:
Too many older people are missing out on money they are entitled to, often without realising it. The Single Advice Fund support from Welsh Government allows us to meet people where they are in their homes, community spaces and at Cynon Linc and help them claim what they’re entitled to with dignity. For the older people we support, this is about peace of mind: not having to choose between heating or eating and feeling more secure in everyday life. It’s preventative support that helps older people live well and enjoy a better quality of life, and it’s made possible by our dedicated staff team, who safeguard the wellbeing of older people every day.
Older People's Commissioner for Wales, Rhian Bowen-Davies, said:
Community-based Hubs like Cynon Linc provide crucial services and support to older people, strongly focused on local needs, as well as playing an important role in enabling people to live and age well.
It was good to see the difference being made by Age Connects Morgannwg’s hard work first-hand during my visit alongside the Cabinet Secretary, and to hear directly from older people about the positive impact that the Hub is making to their lives.
Services and support like this are a key feature of Age-Friendly Communities, which is why further investment is so important to build on good practice and deliver on our shared ambition of making Wales an Age-Friendly nation.
The Single Advice Fund is a £36 million Welsh Government investment providing advice services across Wales from April 2025 to March 2028, with older people a key group the fund supports. Since 2020, services funded through the scheme have helped people across Wales secure more than £290 million in additional income.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
I spoke to people about how much this advice helps them, whether it’s understanding their benefits, getting help with bills, or just having someone to talk things through with. This support makes a real difference for people who might otherwise miss out. I’m proud that the Welsh Government is supporting services like this to reach those who need it most and make sure older people across Wales claim their entitlements.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/putting-money-back-older-peoples-pockets
