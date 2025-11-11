Putting more money in people’s pockets

72,000 Scottish workers receive pay boost.

A record 4,000 employers in Scotland are now paying their staff at least the real Living Wage, boosting the salaries of 72,000 employees and supporting them with rising costs.

The milestone has been reached at the start of Living Wage Week, which celebrates the transformative impact the real living wage can have for workers and businesses alike, and encourages employers to sign up.

The Scottish Government has made paying the real Living Wage a requirement for organisations receiving public grants, helping to increase the number of people benefiting from a salary boost.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“Ensuring people are paid fairly is crucial to keep people out of poverty. The real Living Wage helps to make sure that salaries keep pace with the rising cost of living - supporting a fairer, more equal society. “Paying the real Living Wage has significant benefits for employers, including improving staff retention and motivation. It also helps to increase spending in local economies, in turn boosting economic growth. “I am pleased that we now have now reached a record accredited real Living Wage 4,000 employers, meaning that Scotland has proportionately around five times as many real Living Wage employers compared to the rest of the UK. That is very positive news, and we will continue to encourage more businesses to sign up – recognising the benefits for employers and employees alike.”

The First Minister announced the milestone on a visit to Edinburgh’s Capital City Partnership. The Partnership work to tackle inequalities and support people into employment, recognising the important role of the real Living Wage in this.

Rona Hunter, Chief Executive, Capital City Partnership yesterday said:

“Capital City Partnerships is committed to the Living Wage as part of our remit to tackle poverty and inequality and raise household incomes. This commitment is also based on our work with supporting employers, where we see how accreditation hugely helps employers to attract and retain staff and improves productivity and staff well-being. The benefits are real and measurable and it supports people and business.”

Background

Living Wage Week | Living Wage Scotland

Living Wage Week is an annual event which celebrates and promotes the real Living Wage. It raises awareness about the difference the rate makes for workers, their families, and communities, and encourages more employers to become accredited by paying the independently calculated wage.

The real Living Wage rate increased from £12.60 to £13.45 an hour in October 2025.

What is the real Living Wage? | Living Wage Scotland