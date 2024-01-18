Q2 CPS data shows a continued increase in the number of suspects charged in rape-flagged cases

Between July and September last year, there was a 11.5% increase in the number of suspects charged in adult rape-flagged cases from 599 in Q1 23/24 to 668 in Q2 23/24.

According to the Q2 data released today there has been an increase in adult rape flagged charges of 163% since January 2021.

The number of police referrals for rape-flagged cases has continued to increase, with the number of adult rape-flagged cases brought to the CPS for a charging decision up by 4.8% this quarter, from 1,120 in Q1 23/24 to 1,174 in Q2 23/24. This close working at an early stage is one of our key pledges as part of the new national operating model.

The proportion of suspects charged for adult rape-flagged cases has also increased to 73.2% in Q2 23/24, 1.4 percentage points higher than Q1 23/24.

There has also been a 9.4% increase in the number of completed prosecutions for Adult Rape this quarter.

Last year, the CPS rolled out a new national operating model for adult rape across all 14 CPS Areas in England and Wales with a renewed commitment to work with police to transform adult rape prosecutions and drive-up the number of cases charged.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said:

"The continued steady increase in the number of rape prosecutions is a consequence of the priority that the CPS and the police are giving to tacking this really serious crime. This is a key priority area for me. I am determined that we maintain our focus, ensuring that cases that ought to be prosecuted are brought before the courts. “I want to improve what can be a very difficult process for victims, and I know that there is more for us to do, but we will continue to build on what we have achieved by listening to partners and victims.”

