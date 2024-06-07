Quad Leaders statement on the situation in the Middle East: 6 June 2024

Statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and France on Gaza.

In the margins of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France reaffirmed their full support for the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance at scale for distribution throughout Gaza, to include temporary shelters, and an enduring end to the crisis with Israel’s security and Gazan civilian safety assured. They emphasized that the deal further calls for the immediate refurbishment of essential services, including medical facilities, bakeries, electricity and water lines, clearing rubble, and setting conditions for a long-term reconstruction program. They reiterated their demand for Hamas to express its full acceptance of this comprehensive proposal, which has been presented and agreed to by Israel, and called on the parties to implement the plan without further delay, so to ultimately bring an end to this war. They committed to work in support of the mediation efforts to that end.

The four Heads of State and Government reiterated their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, which remains the only viable solution to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples for peace and security. They reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Palestinian aspirations for an independent State living in peace and security alongside Israel, and the need to mark out a clear path in the direction. The Leaders stressed their unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.

They reaffirmed their support to the Palestinian Authority and for the reform program of Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, and called for greater regional and international backing of his government, including the transfer of revenues by the Israeli government. In this regard, they underlined the need to restore a legitimate Palestinian governance in Gaza, with the appropriate international support, while answering Israel’s security needs. To that end, they stressed their determination to contribute to an international support effort to stabilization in Gaza, with a view to a long-term regional security for all, and ensuring that a crisis like this can never again recur.

The Leaders also underlined the utmost importance of preserving the stability of Lebanon and their determination to combine their efforts in supporting de-escalation on the Blue Line consistent with UNSCR 1701. They called on all parties to exert maximum restraint to avoid further regional escalation.

The Leaders stressed their determination to continue working together in support of the implementation of the deal as outlined by President Biden and towards regional peace and stability.