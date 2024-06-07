10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Quad Leaders statement on the situation in the Middle East: 6 June 2024
Statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and France on Gaza.
In the margins of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the Leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France reaffirmed their full support for the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance at scale for distribution throughout Gaza, to include temporary shelters, and an enduring end to the crisis with Israel’s security and Gazan civilian safety assured. They emphasized that the deal further calls for the immediate refurbishment of essential services, including medical facilities, bakeries, electricity and water lines, clearing rubble, and setting conditions for a long-term reconstruction program. They reiterated their demand for Hamas to express its full acceptance of this comprehensive proposal, which has been presented and agreed to by Israel, and called on the parties to implement the plan without further delay, so to ultimately bring an end to this war. They committed to work in support of the mediation efforts to that end.
The four Heads of State and Government reiterated their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, which remains the only viable solution to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples for peace and security. They reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Palestinian aspirations for an independent State living in peace and security alongside Israel, and the need to mark out a clear path in the direction. The Leaders stressed their unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.
They reaffirmed their support to the Palestinian Authority and for the reform program of Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, and called for greater regional and international backing of his government, including the transfer of revenues by the Israeli government. In this regard, they underlined the need to restore a legitimate Palestinian governance in Gaza, with the appropriate international support, while answering Israel’s security needs. To that end, they stressed their determination to contribute to an international support effort to stabilization in Gaza, with a view to a long-term regional security for all, and ensuring that a crisis like this can never again recur.
The Leaders also underlined the utmost importance of preserving the stability of Lebanon and their determination to combine their efforts in supporting de-escalation on the Blue Line consistent with UNSCR 1701. They called on all parties to exert maximum restraint to avoid further regional escalation.
The Leaders stressed their determination to continue working together in support of the implementation of the deal as outlined by President Biden and towards regional peace and stability.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/quad-leaders-statement-on-the-situation-in-the-middle-east-6-june-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Joint leaders statement on Gaza: 6 June 202406/06/2024 14:10:00
Leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on Gaza.
Prime Minister's remarks for the 80th anniversary of D-Day06/06/2024 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's remarks at the British Normandy Memorial for the 80th anniversary of D-Day [6 June 2024].
G7 Leaders’ statement on Gaza: 3 June 202404/06/2024 11:10:10
The leaders of G7 countries issued a joint statement on Gaza.
State Opening of Parliament to take place on 17 July 202430/05/2024 15:15:00
Parliament has been dissolved. The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday 9 July 2024.
What does lower inflation mean for you?22/05/2024 09:20:00
An economist from the Treasury explains exactly what a fall in inflation means for you.
AI technology to help cut cancer waiting lists21/05/2024 16:20:00
Game-changing AI technology will be rolled out to all radiography departments in England in a matter of weeks – backed by £15.5 million in new Government funding.
Prime Minister announces new funding to stop the boats21/05/2024 10:05:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet Austrian Chancellor Nehammer in Vienna today [Tuesday 21 May] to discuss illegal migration.