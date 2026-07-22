Ministry of Defence
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Quadrilateral Joint Statement on Canada becoming an Observer to GCAP
On July 21, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister KOIZUMI Shinjirō, UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, and Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty met in London to discuss Canada’s participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
On July 21, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister KOIZUMI Shinjirō, UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting, and Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty met in London to discuss Canada’s participation in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). The Ministers of Italy, Japan and the UK welcomed Canada’s participation as an Observer, and all four Ministers welcomed the opportunities arising from this important development. This announcement marks an important step in strengthening cooperation among trusted, like-minded partners through the Programme.
Observer status will provide Canada with enhanced insight into GCAP and an opportunity to deepen its understanding of the Programme’s governance, capabilities and industrial framework, as well as the related security requirements and wider partnering opportunities.
For Italy, Japan and the UK, Canada’s involvement will also support greater alignment of strategic priorities and deepen mutual understanding of future combat air ambitions, thereby strengthening global security.
Since the Programme’s inception, GCAP has been founded on the principle that international collaboration delivers significant benefits. In a complex global security environment, Italy, Japan, and the UK have remained committed to engaging with trusted allies and partners to strengthen the Programme and maximise its long-term strategic impact.
As they begin this new phase of the Programme, the Ministers of Italy, Japan, and the UK reaffirmed their commitment to openness, collaboration with like-minded partners, and the delivery of a next-generation combat aircraft capable of meeting future security challenges.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/quadrilateral-joint-statement-on-canada-becoming-an-observer-to-gcap
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