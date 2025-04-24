POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Quantum computing, sensing and communications
News ways to control atom-sized objects have led to potentially transformative technologies like quantum computing. What are the benefits of these new quantum technologies, and what are the risks?
- Recent scientific advances have allowed new ways to control objects at the scale of atoms. At this scale, quantum effects come into play. These developments have profound implications for technologies underpinned by quantum physics.
- Quantum computers may be able to solve problems unfeasible for conventional computers. However, data encryption methods used in applications such as finance may not be secure against quantum computers, perhaps within the next 10 years. The UK National Cyber Security Centre has recommended that organisations start to move to ‘post-quantum cryptographic’ methods now.
- Quantum technologies could be transformative. In healthcare, quantum technologies could mean ultra-sensitive and earlier diagnoses, and potential treatments for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
- The UK invested over £1 billion into quantum technologies to 2024. Between 2012 and 2022, the UK Government estimated that 12% of global private investment in quantum technologies was directed to the UK. The 2023 UK National Quantum Strategy committed £2.5 billion for the next 10 years.
- Stakeholders say there is a need for interdisciplinary skills, responsible innovation, and adaptable regulation to address potential harmful use of quantum technologies, and to maximise public benefit.
