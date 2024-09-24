Scottish Government
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of June 2024
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
There was a 17% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending June).
In the 12 months ending June 2024, there were 19,293 homes built and 15,296 new builds started. All sector completions and starts were 17% lower than the previous 12 months.
The private sector built 14,240 homes and the social sector built 5,053 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 11,795 was started by the private sector and 3,501 homes by the social sector.
Excluding 2020 (where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding) completions were the lowest since the year to end of June 2018 and starts the lowest since the year to end of June 2013 in both the social and private sector.
In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in the year to the end of June 2024, there were 6,966 approvals, 6,422 starts, and 9,295 completions of affordable homes. The number of completions and starts were down by 14% (-1,556 homes) and 10% (-734 homes) respectively compared to the year to end June 2023. However, approvals increased by 15% (+906) between 2023 and 2024 (year ending June).
These statistics are used to inform progress against Scottish Government affordable housing delivery target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities. By June 2024, 22,743 affordable homes have been completed towards the target. These completions consist of 17,289 (76%) homes for social rent, 3,219 (14%) for affordable rent, and 2,235 (10%) for affordable home ownership.
Background
Housing Statistics for Scotland Quarterly Update
Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/quarterly-housing-statistics-in-the-year-to-end-of-june-2024/
