Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of June 2025

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

There was a 6% decrease in all sector housebuilding completions and a 3% decrease in starts between the year to the end of June 2024 and the year to the end of June 2025.

In the 12 months ending June 2025, there were 18,869 all sector homes built and 15,202 all sector new builds started.

The private sector built 14,274 homes and the social sector built 4,595 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 12,247 was started by the private sector and 2,955 homes by the social sector.

Looking at years to the end June and excluding 2020 (where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding), private sector completions were the lowest since the year to the end of June 2018 and starts were higher than the previous year. In the social sector, completions were the lowest since 2017 and starts were the lowest since the beginning of this data collection from year to the end of June 1997.

In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in the year to the end June 2025, there were 4,680 approvals, 5,313 starts, and 6,851 completions of affordable homes. The number of completions were down by 27% (-2,530 homes) compared to the previous year. Approvals and starts also decreased by 33% (-2,265 homes) and 22% (-1,470 homes) between 2024 and 2025 (year ending June).

These statistics are used to inform progress against Scottish Government affordable housing delivery target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities. By June 2025, 29,680 affordable homes have been completed towards the target. These completions consist of 22,910 (77%) homes for social rent, 4,213 (14%) for affordable rent, and 2,557 (9%) for affordable home ownership.

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

