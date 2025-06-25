Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of March 2025

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

There was an 11% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 4% decrease in completions between 2023-24 and 2024-25 (financial year ending March)

In the 12 months ending March 2025, there were 19,288 all sector homes built and 15,053 all sector new builds started. All sector completions (-4%) and starts (-11%) were lower than the previous 12 months.

The private sector built 14,798 homes and the social sector built 4,490 homes. In terms of starts, building work on 11,902 was started by the private sector and 3,151 homes by the social sector.

Excluding 2020-21 (where Covid-19 impacted housebuilding) private sector led completions were similar to the previous financial year and starts the lowest since the 2012-13 financial year. In the social sector, completions were the lowest since 2016-17 and starts the lowest since 2012-13.

In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in 2024-25, there were 4,775 approvals, 5,424 starts, and 7,444 completions of affordable homes. The number of completions were down by 22% (-2,070 homes) compared to 2023-24. Approvals and starts also decreased by 31% (-2,167 homes) and 21% (-1,471 homes) between 2023-24 and 2024-25 (year ending March).

These statistics are used to inform progress against Scottish Government affordable housing delivery target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities. By 2024-25, 28,537 affordable homes have been completed towards the target. These completions consist of 21,937 (77%) homes for social rent, 4,087 (14%) for affordable rent, and 2,513 (9%) for affordable home ownership.

Housing statistics quarterly update: new housebuilding and affordable housing supply – gov.scot

Background information including Excel tables and explanatory information on data sources and quality can be found in the Housing Statistics webpages.

