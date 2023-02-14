Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. Some minor changes and additions will be undertaken by the Crown Jeweller, in keeping with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion, and reflects the Consort’s individual style.
These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.
The Cullinan diamonds have been set into Queen Mary’s Crown on previous occasions. Cullinan III and IV were set temporarily in the Crown for the 1911 Coronation, and the Cullinan V was inserted when the Crown was worn as a regal circlet at King George VI’s Coronation in 1937.
In addition, four of the Crown’s eight detachable arches will be removed to create a different impression to when the Crown was worn by Queen Mary at the 1911 Coronation.
St Edward’s Crown, which will be used for the Coronation of His Majesty The King, has now returned to public display at the Tower of London following the completion of modification work.
Queen Mary's Crown
Queen Mary’s Crown was made by Garrard’s for the 1911 coronation and was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V.
The design was inspired by Queen Alexandra’s Crown of 1902. Like Queen Alexandra’s Crown, it can be worn without the arches in the form of a regal circlet, which Queen Mary wore for the Coronation of her son, King George VI, in 1937.
This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been re-used since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena’s crown.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/queen-consort-crown-coronation
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cornwall10/02/2023 10:20:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The King visits Leighton House10/02/2023 09:20:00
The King yesterday visited the newly-renovated museum Leighton House to hear about the artistic partnership with Turquoise Mountain, the charity founded by the then Prince of Wales to preserve and develop traditional craft practices across Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East
The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London09/02/2023 14:15:00
To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.
The Princess Royal starts the My Name'5 Doddie Charity Foundation Ride08/02/2023 16:15:00
As Patron of Scottish Rugby Union and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Princess Royal officially started the 555 mile charity bike ride.
The King and The Queen Consort mark Holocaust Memorial Day27/01/2023 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort held an Audience at Buckingham Palace this morning to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, on the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
6ft From the Spotlight wins the inaugural Earl of Wessex Award26/01/2023 10:20:00
As Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, The Earl of Wessex presented the first ‘Earl of Wessex’ Award to Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight.
The Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton18/01/2023 16:15:00
The Princess of Wales has visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.
The Prince of Wales visits Together as One (Aik Saath)17/01/2023 15:20:00
Together as One (until recently known as Aik Saath) is a Slough-based charity dedicated to working with young people to create positive social change in the community