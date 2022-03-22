Queen’s Gurkha Signals Attestation Parade 2022

On 3 March 2022, 72 Gurkhas from Recruit Intake 2022 took part in their Queen’s Gurkha Signals Attestation Parade at Altcar Training Camp in Merseyside. Colonel of the Regiment, Major General JJ Cole OBE was the inspecting officer at the parade.

In accordance with regimental tradition, six newly commissioned Gurkha Warrant officers were also attested and officially commissioned. Also on the parade square were pipers and drummers, providing musical entertainment for those present.

Commandant at Altcar Training Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Gordon Black (retired) yesterday commented,