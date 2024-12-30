Quit for a week and save a day, say health experts

Smokers who choose to quit on the 1 January could save a whole day of their life by 8 January, according to new research.

Smokers who choose to quit on the 1 January could save a whole day of their life by 8 January* according to new research from University College London (UCL), published today (30 December).

The research commissioned by the Department for Health and Social Care shows, smoking is more harmful than previously thought, with every cigarette stealing on average approximately 20 minutes of life from smokers.

This equates to nearly seven hours of life lost when smoking an average pack of 20 cigarettes.

If a smoker quits on New Year’s Day, by 20 February, smokers could get a week of their life back and by the end of the year, they could have avoided losing 50 days of life.

Any smoker considering quitting for 2025 can find advice, support and resources with the NHS Quit Smoking app, which has recently been updated with new information about beating cravings, as well as the online Personal Quit Plan, which tailors its advice to each smoker’s preferences.

The research follows the introduction of the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which recently passed Second Reading in the House of Commons.

The world-leading Bill includes measures to create the first smoke-free generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone born after 1 January 2009.

The Bill delivers on one of the three key shifts in the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, to move from sickness to prevention. Achieving this will help reach a key measurable milestone set out by the Prime Minister in his Plan for Change to cut waiting lists and protect the NHS.

Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said:

Smoking is an expensive and deadly habit, and these findings reveal the shocking reality of this addiction, highlighting how important it is to quit. The new year offers a perfect chance for smokers to make a new resolution and take that step. For anyone looking to quit in 2025, the NHS provide a range of services to help break free from the habit. This government is going further than ever to protect children and young people from ever becoming hooked on nicotine through our Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said:

Smoking has an immediate impact on your lung and heart’s health as well as significantly increasing your chance of getting a chronic illness or disability and of dying young. Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your current and future health. This new year – start afresh and leave smoking in the past.

Separately, new research conducted by Censuswide shows more than half (53%) of smokers are planning on quitting smoking as a new year’s resolution in 2025.

Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death, disability and ill health in the UK. It causes around 80,000 deaths a year in the UK and 1-in-4 of all cancer deaths in England and kills up to two-thirds of its long-term users.

Just 72 hours after quitting, your breathing will feel easier, and your energy will increase. After 12 weeks, your blood circulation will improve and by the time one-year rolls around, your risk of heart attack will have halved compared to a smoker.

Sarah Jackson, Principal Research Fellow, UCL Alcohol and Tobacco Research Group said:

It is vital that people understand just how harmful smoking is and how much quitting can improve their health and life expectancy. The evidence suggests people lose, on average, around 20 minutes of life for each cigarette they smoke. The sooner a person stops smoking, the longer they live. Quitting at any age substantially improves health and the benefits start almost immediately. It’s never too late to make a positive change for your health and there are a range of effective products and treatments that can help smokers quit for good.

Ex-smoker, Kamran, started smoking in university and tried to quit several times without success. With support from his local stop smoking service, Kamran quit smoking as a 2024 New Year’s resolution.

Kamran said:

It wasn’t until I quit smoking that I realised how much it had affected my health; I often felt short of breath and couldn’t keep up with my children. I tried to quit a few times without any help, but after a few days I would find myself thinking about it again. Quitting can be challenging but keeping busy and using stop smoking products was the best way for me to get through it. Now that I’m smoke free, I feel less stressed and am able to play a more active role in my family. I am proud of myself, and I feel great that I’ve managed to control it.

Using stop smoking services is three times as effective as an unassisted quit attempt. To support current smokers to quit, the government recently confirmed an additional £70 million for stop smoking services in England, for 2025/26, with local authorities having received confirmation of their funding amount.

This is in addition to the NHS recently announcing the roll-out of a pill, Varenicline, that could help tens of thousands of people give up cigarettes.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England national speciality advisor for tobacco dependency said:

NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, are helping thousands of adults each year to live healthier lives and we have seen adult smoking rates drop by more than half in the last three decades. But smoking remains a huge public health issue and giving up is one of the best things someone can do for their health, so if you’re looking for support to help you quit, please contact your local NHS stop smoking service.

NHS GP and TV doctor, Dr Sarah Jarvis, said:

As a GP, I see firsthand the devasting effects smoking can have on health. Each cigarette smoked not only shortens life expectancy but also significantly increases the risk of many health conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia and COPD. I often see patients attempting to quit smoking with no support, but going cold turkey can be tough. Quitting smoking is easier when you have a plan and the right support – you don’t have to do it alone. The NHS offers a range of free quitting support, including the NHS Quit Smoking app and local stop smoking services.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill contains powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to certain outdoor settings to reduce the harms of second-hand smoking, particularly around children and the vulnerable. Children’s playgrounds and outside schools and hospitals are being considered in England and will be subject to consultation.

This sits alongside plans to crack down on youth vaping, with the Bill banning vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as giving powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of all types of vapes and nicotine products, subject to consultation.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from 1 June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

This government is committed to cutting waiting lists – backed by an additional £22.6 billion for day-to-day spending over two years - as announced by the Chancellor in her first Budget. Protecting children and young people from smoking will free up valuable NHS services and help cut waiting lists.

In October, the Health and Social Care Secretary launched change.nhs.uk to encourage the biggest conversation ever about the NHS to help inform the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

