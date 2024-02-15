YPO
RAAC funding for schools and colleges in England
Blog posted by: Rhian Binns, PR and Communications Manager – Education, 13 February 2024.
It has recently been announced that schools and colleges in England will receive funding to permanently remove reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
In 2022, the DfE sent out a questionnaire as part of the Department’s RAAC Identification programme, asking schools to provide information about the use of RAAC in schools across the country.
With over 22,000 schools and colleges in England, results showed that 234 education settings have confirmed RAAC. You can view the final list here, along with information on how they will be funded.
Grant funding will be available to schools and colleges where RAAC removal will be on a smaller scale. Work to remove RAAC that is more extensive or complex will be funded by the School Rebuilding Programme.
How YPO can help:
At YPO, we want to help you as much as we can and we've a variety of services that can assist you with everything you'll possibly need to make your schools safe.
- Building Envelope Services (880) – This solution covers inspection and survey services, as well as project management, installation, restoration and or maintenance of your buildings, including everything from concrete repairs to roofing, scaffolding, asbestos removal, and demolition.
- Modular Buildings (1004) – A framework to help you address your needs in the design, fabrication, delivery, construction, or installation of modular buildings. If RAAC is found in your buildings, we can help you find temporary buildings such as mobile classrooms, temporary accommodation, and health care.
- Internal Fit-Out and Maintenance (882) – A service that can help you with the ongoing maintenance and refurbishments of your buildings, this service is suitable for both your smaller ad-hoc requirements and your long-term service projects.
Our furniture and design service
YPO's design team offers a unique service for designing, supplying, and installing loose and fitted furniture solutions, ideal for any remedial works projects as a result of RAAC issues. Our service includes complete project management, CAD design and product and space planning advice. Find out more here.
To read more about our RAAC solutions and how we can help, visit: RAAC Solutions
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/raac-funding-for-schools-and-colleges-in-england
