Race discrimination fund fighting alleged harassment in football

Together with the professional footballers’ union in Scotland (PFA Scotland), the Equality and Human Rights Commission is supporting footballer Rico Quitongo in his race discrimination claim against his former club and a club director.

The claim follows an alleged incident of racism against Mr Quitongo by a supporter during a match in September 2021, and arises from the way the issue was subsequently handled by Airdrieonians FC. He alleges he experienced racial harassment and victimisation.

We are part funding this case through our race discrimination fund, which seeks to improve outcomes for victims of racial discrimination and harassment, by providing vital legal expertise and financial support for court and tribunal cases.

An employment tribunal claim has now been raised, and we await a date for the hearing. Together the EHRC and PFA Scotland look forward to the outcome of the tribunal.

Lynn Welsh, Head of Legal and Compliance at the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland, said: