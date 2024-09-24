Think Tanks
Rachel Reeves' speech: pledge to raise investment vital to delivering growth across UK
IPPR has reacted to Rachel Reeves' speech at the Labour Party conference.
Harry Quilter-Pinner, IPPR’s interim executive director, said:
“Faced with a dire economic inheritance and tough economic choices still ahead, we welcome the Chancellor’s promise not to return to austerity – and her call for the investment we will need to deliver a brighter economic future.
“We need higher investment in the industries of the future to kindle faster growth throughout the economy and rebalance it better across all our nations and regions. That will be helped by the active industrial strategy that she promised to reveal very soon.
“Now we need a hard look at the fiscal rules that the government is currently operating with, and the scope for more tax on those with the broadest shoulders, to ensure she can keep those promises. We also need reform of the public sector to deliver better services for the long term.”
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW
Harry Quilter-Pinner, IPPR’s interim executive director
Zoe Billingham, director of IPPR North
