Racism and Housing: Access to Social Housing Interview Recruitment Survey

Shelter is looking to interview Black and Black mixed heritage people in England who have tried to access a social home – successfully or unsuccessfully.

This project aims to understand the racism and discrimination faced by Black communities trying to access a social home.

Why should you take part?

By participating, you will share your experiences and contribute to improving our understanding of racism and discrimination in the housing sector.

They are offering participants a £15 Love2Shop voucher as a thank you for taking part in a 30-45 minute interview.