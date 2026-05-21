RAF aircraft dangerously intercepted by Russian jets over Black Sea

An RAF Rivet Joint aircraft was repeatedly and dangerously intercepted by two Russian jets last month over the Black Sea.

One Russian Su-35 aircraft flew close enough to trigger emergency systems on the Rivet Joint, including disabling the autopilot system.

In another dangerous intercept, a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted six passes in front of the British aircraft, flying as close as six metres of the Rivet Joint’s nose.

The Rivet Joint aircraft was carrying out a routine flight in international airspace over the Black Sea and was unarmed, which is part of the UK’s work alongside allies to secure NATO’s Eastern Flank.

Despite the dangerous Russian actions, the RAF crew remained calm and professional throughout and completed their planned flight.

This week, representatives from the UK Ministry of Defence and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office démarched the Russian Embassy to condemn the pilots’ dangerous and unacceptable behaviour.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

This incident is another example of dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by Russian pilots, towards an unarmed aircraft operating in international airspace. These actions create a serious risk of accidents and potential escalation. I would like to pay tribute to the outstanding professionalism and bravery of the RAF crew who continued with their mission despite these dangerous actions. Let me be very clear: This incident will not deter the UK’s commitment to defend NATO, our allies and our interests from Russian aggression.

This incident was the most dangerous Russian action against a UK Rivet Joint since 2022, when a Russian plane fired a missile over the Black Sea.

The RAF Rivet Joint is a reconnaissance aircraft that uses advanced sensors for electronic surveillance, enhancing situational awareness and helping keep NATO territory safe.

This latest incident comes amid continued Russian aggression and heightened military activity in Eastern Europe and the High North.

The intercepts came just days after the Defence Secretary exposed nefarious Russian submarine activity over critical underwater infrastructure in the North Atlantic, where British personnel, ships and aircraft were deployed alongside our Allies.

The UK remains ironclad in its commitment to support our allies and defend every inch of NATO territory and its 1 billion citizens.