Raft of tech companies investing in Britain as government vows to unleash growth

From AI to fintech, leading global tech firms that will power the next Industrial Revolution announce major UK investments, creating highly-skilled jobs from Edinburgh to Warwick.

Technological progress will define the decades ahead, unleashing new innovations that could make us healthier, wealthier and safer – Science and Tech Secretary Peter Kyle told an audience yesterday.

Government will go all in on science and tech to deliver the growth, improved healthcare, and clean energy breakthroughs that are central to the upcoming modern Industrial Strategy and Plan for Change.

Hundreds of well-paid, highly-skilled tech jobs will be created from Edinburgh to Warwick, and beyond, as the Science and Technology Secretary yesterday (Tuesday 10 June) confirmed a raft of investments into the UK by leading global technology companies. These significant investments range from AI to fintech, and some see the companies involved setting up shop in the UK for the very first time.

Peter Kyle unveiled this news in a keynote speech at London Tech Week, where he also set out more of the government’s plan to put the white-hot potential of science and technology to work, building a better UK. Investments like these, together with partnerships like that announced with NVIDIA by the Prime Minister recently, and new government measures set out by the Secretary of State, will ignite the growth the UK needs to truly deliver on the government’s Plan for Change.

From harnessing AI to boost healthcare and clean energy, to new measures to support innovative early-stage science and tech companies to thrive, going all in on science and tech is the route to the medical breakthroughs, ways of making energy cheaper and greener, and good-quality jobs that will make all our lives better. It’s one of the growth-driving sectors in the government’s forthcoming modern Industrial Strategy, and yesterday’s speech sets out elements that will drive the success of the strategy.

Investments announced yesterday:

Liquidity, a US-based global AI fintech, will launch its European headquarters in London as part of a plan to invest an additional £1.5 billion into cutting-edge enterprises over the next 5 years

InnovX AI, one of Europe’s leading startup hubs, investing £14.7 million in a new London technology hub, creating 30 jobs

Nebius, a Dutch AI infrastructure company, announcing a long-term commitment to back the UK’s AI sector, starting with an initial investment of £200 million. They will establish a UK AI Factory – with 2 potential sites in South East England currently being assessed – that could result in thousands of jobs coming online in the decades to come

Capgemini, one of the world’s largest business and technology transformation partners, expanding its UK presence with a new London HQ, following strong revenue growth over the years.

Netcompany, a Danish IT consultancy, investing £2 million as it expands its Leeds office and launches a new site in Edinburgh, eventually set to create 150 jobs

Ekimetrics, a French AI solutions firm, is investing £8.5 million in their UK operations, creating over 150 roles in London over 3 years as part of its Elevate 2028 strategy

Yuno, a Colombia-based global fintech that is rapidly expanding, is choosing London for its European headquarters

Rebeldot, a Romanian software and tech consultancy, opening its UK subsidiary in Warwick, as part of plans to expand its presence in the UK

To succeed, the UK’s tech leaders need stability and certainty. The Science and Tech Secretary yesterday set out the ways in which the British state will be an active partner and enabler, working with the private sector to unlock the promise of technology, to help unleash the next Industrial Revolution and build a better Britain.

The government’s upcoming modern Industrial Strategy will also provide a credible 10-year plan to deliver the certainty and stability businesses need to invest in high-growth sectors like digital and technologies. This will secure the UK’s position as the best place in Europe to create, invest, and scale-up a fast-growing digital and technologies business.

These include an £86 billion commitment to funding for R&D, a new £25 million scheme to bring elite AI experts to the UK, £187 million for new schemes to train up the tech workforce of tomorrow, and £1 billion funding for the AI Research Resource announced by the Prime Minister recently.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday said:

We have all seen over the last few years, just how rapidly and profoundly technologies like AI are transforming the economy, and our society. Britain can – and must – be at the cutting edge of this change. The era of hesitancy is over: we can be the masters of our fate, and through the measures I am announcing today, we will harness the vast potential of our trillion-pound tech sector to help remake our country for the better. This is the Plan for Change, in action. The UK has all the tools needed for success in science and technology, and by working as an active partner to our world-leading universities and cutting-edge businesses, this government will ensure that we seize the era-defining opportunities before us.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds yesterday said:

The UK continues to be a prime destination for tech businesses from across the world to come and succeed, and London Tech Week is a shining example of this. Securing valuable high-tech investment is an integral mission of this government and seeing global investors put billions in the UK economy shows the Plan for Change is working, with more and more companies choosing Britain. With tech being identified as a key growth sector in our upcoming modern Industrial Strategy, we’re not only helping attract and secure investment, but delivering long-term, stable growth that supports skilled jobs and raises living standards across the UK.

The announcements made yesterday are evidence of the holistic approach the government is taking to turbo-charging Britain’s tech sector.

Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship

To encourage the investment and access to risk capital that is critical for science and tech-backed businesses in the early stages, we are opening the Science and Technology Venture Capital Fellowship for a second cohort and round of applications, to increase the capacity of the UK financial sector to invest in the tomorrow’s breakthroughs, today. This will be delivered by the Royal Academy of Engineering and Imperial Business School.

Turing AI ‘Global’ fellowships

New efforts to build the skills base Britain needs to seize the potential of AI, are being backed with £25 million. A prestigious new AI talent fellowship will be launched, to attract 5 top AI experts to the UK: the Turing AI ‘Global’ fellowships. Fellows will receive substantial packages to relocate to the UK and quickly build a team of experts to conduct frontier AI research and contribute to the UK’s AI ecosystem.

Encode: AI for Science Fellowship

The government also intends to fund a UK-based expansion of the Encode: AI for Science Fellowship. Conceived and delivered by Pillar VC and enabled by ARIA, the programme embeds world-class AI researchers into cutting-edge scientific labs, accelerating the pathway to industry, and enabling talent to spend one year immersed in intensive exploration, feedback, and development cycles.

The Encode fellowships will commence earlier, with new talent arriving in the UK by Autumn 2025. This will be backed by the UK Sovereign AI Unit with up to £5 million in government funding.

This investment will ensure the UK further benefits from the extraordinary talent Encode has already attracted, catalysing new collaborations in areas such as climate modelling, rare disease treatment, crop development, and neuroscience. Encode is one of the first initiatives launched and supported through ARIA’s flagship Activation Partners initiative.

Spinouts Register

Meanwhile a world-first new Spinouts Register marks a step-change in the type and quality of information available on the UK’s spinouts – which will inform better policymaking, and enable better support for these important companies. This comprehensive database covering the more than 2,000 spinouts formed since 2012/2013 in the UK, represents the first ever ‘official’ list of all spin-out companies produced by UK universities.

The first flagship analysis to better understand how spinouts grow and succeed, drawing on data within the Register, was also published yesterday, by the University of Cambridge’s Policy Evidence Unit for University, Commercialisation and Innovation (UCI). Initial findings show university spinouts outperform other start-ups, including contributions in key strategically important sectors, with university spinouts comprising 70% of the top 20 life science startups by investment raised. The Register has been developed by the Higher Education Statistics Agency with Research England and UCI.

Working internationally delivers benefits beyond investment, and working with global partners is also critical to the UK’s ambitions for science and technology. The vast opportunities for our innovators through schemes like Horizon Europe are central to that. Later today, Peter Kyle will meet with European Commissioner for Research and Innovation Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva to discuss how to exploit these opportunities even further, building on the UK having recently gained access to more quantum and space Horizon funding calls.

All of this is on top of commitments to the UK’s innovation and technology-forward future announced by the Prime Minister, recently, including greater support for researchers to spin their ideas out into successful businesses, and new schemes like the Tech First programme that will give British workers the skills they need to thrive in the decades ahead. The government is also developing the National Digital Exchange, a web platform that could save the public sector £1.2 billion on buying tech, as well as cutting duplicative costs and processes.

