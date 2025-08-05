Rail boost for the North: Transpennine upgrade one step closer

Completed upgrades to Church Fenton to York rail line will bring passengers faster trains and more reliable services.

electrification and upgrades along the rail line between Church Fenton and York are completed on time and on budget – a major step in rebuilding Britain’s transport infrastructure

the government’s investment will enable more frequent journeys and boost job and business opportunities for millions of passengers across the region, driving economic growth across the North as part of the Plan for Change

faster and more reliable journeys across the North as the £11 billion Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) continues

Thousands of passengers are now one step closer to faster, more frequent and reliable trains across the North, as the electrification of the Church Fenton to York rail line is completed today (5 August 2025), part of the £11 billion government-funded Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

Faster trains will cut journey times between York and Leeds by 10 minutes and Manchester and Leeds from 50 minutes to 42 minutes, with up to 6 fast services an hour – making it easier for people to get to work, do business and travel across the region.

These upgrades will bring passengers faster trains, whilst a new signalling system and bridge upgrades will make trains more reliable and allow more services to run.

Extensive station improvements along the route will also improve accessibility and facilities at the busiest stations across the North.

During a visit to the region to see completed and ongoing work, the Secretary of State, Heidi Alexander, became one of the first people to enjoy the new electrified line, travelling from Leeds to York.

This upgrade is set to create over 5,000 jobs, support the development of 6,500 new homes and unlock commercial space across the North – driving economic growth as part of the Plan for Change.

It comes as part of wider efforts across government to invest in the vital infrastructure the country needs to rebuild Britain and unlock growth across every region.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Today is a moment of celebration for a project that will transform train travel for millions of passengers across the North. More reliable, efficient trains are now running on 25% of the full TransPennine route. We are delivering on our Plan for Change by upgrading rail links across the North – slashing journey times between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. Electrification between Church Fenton and York was delivered on time and on budget, this government is investing in ambitious projects and seeing them through, delivering change in areas that desperately need it. This upgrade is about opportunity, not just by expanding and improving people’s travel options, but by creating more than 5,000 new jobs and supporting 6,500 new homes, kickstarting economic growth in the areas that need it most.

Today’s upgrade will enable electric TransPennine Express (TPE) trains to run from Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge and Church Fenton to York – electrifying both ends of the route.

The government is improving employment opportunities across the country, 85% of the Transpennine Route Upgrade workforce is employed within a 40-mile radius of the route, putting more money in the pockets of local people and helping local businesses expand their reach across the North, giving them the confidence to realise their full potential.

New communities will be supported by these new travel options, station redevelopments at York Central and Ravensthorpe will regenerate local areas and provide opportunity for 2,500 homes to be built, alongside one million square feet of commercial space and 18 acres of parkland in York and 4,000 homes at Ravensthorpe.

James Richardson, Managing Director for Transpennine Route Upgrade, said:

Electric trains running between York and Church Fenton is a significant step forward in the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme. We have reached a key milestone, as 25% of the route is now electrified, enabling greener, faster, and more reliable journeys between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester in the future. The improvements are already bringing economic and social benefits along the route and wider communities across the North. It was fantastic to celebrate this with the TRU team today, who have brought together all parts of the rail industry to deliver this success. We remain committed to delivering this transformative programme on time and on budget.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

It’s fantastic to see how the Transpennine Route Upgrade is delivering real improvements for passengers in Yorkshire. This project, which is currently on time and on budget, will provide more frequent, faster and greener trains, as well as a highly-skilled workforce for future transport projects. Investment in our rail network helps create new jobs, open up opportunities and unlock much-needed housing as we build a better-connected region that works for all.

The trains will be greener too, as works completed today between York and Church Fenton contribute to the programme’s aim of saving 108,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said:

For too long, public transport in York and North Yorkshire hasn’t worked well enough. That’s why the completion of the electrified line between Church Fenton and York is such a vital milestone, with a quarter of the route upgrade now complete. The government’s commitment to connecting people to opportunities through faster, greener, and more reliable rail journeys is incredibly welcome. This crucial part of the £11 billion Transpennine Route Upgrade unlocks opportunities for jobs and regeneration across the region. It’s the kind of investment we need to build the transport system the North deserves.

Steve Plumstead, Director of Curriculum at Kirklees College, said:

Kirklees College, alongside partners Flannery Plant Hire and Kirklees Council, is proud to support the Transpennine Route Upgrade through the new Kirklees Operator Skills Hub. This facility has allowed adult learners in Huddersfield and surrounding areas to gain vital plant machinery operation skills that directly support the skills needed to implement the Transpeninne Route Upgrade. Kirklees College will be extending learning opportunities at the Hub to young people in September and we are excited to be empowering local people with the training required to support the work of the TRU.

Kevin Cowap, Commercial and Operations Director at COWAP, said:

COWAP is thrilled to play a key role in the transformative Transpennine Route Upgrade, delivering high-quality steel fabrication and civil engineering solutions. This landmark project has been a springboard for growth, enabling us to scale our operations and invest in specialist fabrication machinery, plant equipment and a highly skilled workforce. We’ve also secured essential industry accreditations to reinforce our commitment to excellence. As part of our long-term vision, we are developing a new site facility in the Dewsbury area, further strengthening our capacity to support the project and beyond. These strategic investments position COWAP at the forefront of infrastructure innovation, ready to deliver outstanding service across every phase of the upgrade.

