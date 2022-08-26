Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail emissions
Annual statistics covering electricity and diesel consumption of mainline passenger and freight operators in Great Britain and estimates of their associated CO2e emissions.
For details on how these statistics are compiled, please see our Rail emissions quality and methodology report and for information on any revisions, please see our Revisions Log.
Rail emissions data were previously combined into the Rail infrastructure, assets and environmental release.
Data and reports that include historic statistical releases on Rail infrastructure, assets & environmental can be found on the National Archives.
If you have any questions or feedback on these statistics, please contact rail.stats@orr.gov.uk
Key results
- Diesel and electricity consumption increased in the year April 2021 to March 2022. These increases led to a 2% rise in the total estimated CO2e emissions for passenger and freight (to 2,282 kilotonnes). This is the second lowest level since the comparable time series started in April 2011.
- There are new normalised electric and diesel metrics which allow for comparisons between the two traction types. Normalised passenger emissions were 358g CO2e per electric vehicle km, compared to 1400g CO2e per diesel vehicle km.
- For both passenger and freight trains, electricity emissions reduced despite increases in electricity consumption. This was due to changes in electricity generation towards more renewable sources.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://dataportal.orr.gov.uk/statistics/infrastructure-and-emissions/rail-emissions/
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Regulator will monitor safety and passenger info through strikes17/08/2022 12:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will monitor the safety of Britain’s railways and how passengers are kept informed of disruptions during the forthcoming period of industrial action.
HS2 infrastructure manager can levy Investment Recovery Charge, says ORR12/08/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will allow the infrastructure manager of Phase One of High Speed 2 (HS2 Phase One) to levy an Investment Recovery Charge (IRC) on future rail users of the network, the regulator yesterday announced.
Competition commitments10/08/2022 12:20:00
Next in our series of legal blogs, we’re taking a look at our role in enforcing competition legislation.
ORR report calls for action over ability of HS1 Ltd to deliver its renewals portfolio05/08/2022 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of HS1 Ltd highlights concerns over how the company is managing its asset renewals.
Railway staff safety: learning from our past04/08/2022 12:33:00
Guest blogger Dr Mike Esbester discusses the The ‘Railway Work, Life & Death project’, which takes a look back at casualties to British and Irish railway staff before 1939.
Rail regulator publishes key documents for future regulation of the rail network29/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published four key documents dealing with future regulation of the GB rail network.
An overview of the 2021-22 Annual Assessment of National Highways' performance29/07/2022 10:33:00
We sat down with Feras Alshaker, ORR’s Director of Planning and Performance, to discuss the key findings of our recently published Annual Assessment of National Highways.
The path towards greater competition and value for railway signalling28/07/2022 14:43:00
Blog posted by: Ben Watkins, Senior Manager, Competition Policy, 26 July 2022.
ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont21/07/2022 09:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail finds the company has continued to deliver its planned efficiencies in 2021/22 but warns it must carefully manage its financial risks, particularly in the context of rising inflation.