Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail industry must focus on climate challenge and health of workers, says regulator
In its 2023 health and safety report, released recently, the Office of Rail and Road says Network Rail must ensure it delivers the changes needed to address the risks of climate change, and, along with the rest of the industry, continue to improve the management of the health of its workers.
ORR's report says Network Rail has been working on action plans focused on improving the management of earthworks and drainage, originating from recommendations following the Carmont accident in 2020.
ORR notes progress has been made, such as adoption of better weather forecasting, however ORR is telling Network Rail it needs to do more to drive change across its regions.
The report adds that while the regions are committed to maintaining their drainage inventories, completing the work to find ‘lost’ drainage assets has been challenging. The rail regulator also said that in some cases current drainage inspections were not being carried out with suitable rigour and that having dedicated teams would ensure better quality and consistency.
ORR said Network Rail’s drainage management planning has been affected by inadequate staffing levels but the regulator has been assured that the infrastructure manager is committed to fully resourced drainage teams by the end of March 2024.
ORR also called on Network Rail to improve its management of vegetation on buildings and structures, after finding that across three of the regions inspected, Vegetation Management Plans (VMPs), a first step in effective vegetation control, were either absent or incomplete.
Another key theme of the report is industry’s responsibilities for looking after its workforce which will in turn support the drive for a safer railway.
Positive actions taken by Network Rail in the past year on this include improving safety for track workers in lookout roles and working on overhead lines.
In particular, ORR has expressed concern about managing fatigue of workers. The regulator said it was encouraged by Network Rail’s recognition that its own fatigue controls required improvement, adding that it intended to issue revised guidance to the sector setting out its clear expectations and understanding of the law.
The report also notes Network Rail is moving forward in developing state-of-the art occupational health services provision, which, for the first time, will offer centralised services to the whole mainline railway.
However, ORR says it is unacceptable that industry has failed to provide adequate toilet facilities for staff, a legal requirement, adding that operators should provide shared access to their own facilities.
Ian Prosser, HM chief inspector of railways, recently said:
“Financial challenges, changes to travelling and working patterns, weather extremes and industrial action have brought uncertainty to the rail industry, but Great Britain’s railways consistently perform as one of the safest in Europe.
“To keep it in that position, the industry must redouble its efforts of managing its assets and the environment around them because of the threat of extreme and variable weather conditions on the network.
“A safe railway also relies on its workers to be at optimum performance, so it is of paramount importance that industry reduces fatigue levels.”
Notes for Editors
- Annual health and safety report
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator of Britain's railway - including light rail, trams and heritage. As the health and safety regulator for the rail industry, we deliver advice and enforcement to help ensure the safety of both passengers and workers.
Downloads
Annual report of health and safety on Britain’s railways - 2022 to 2023 (pdf 4.79 MB)
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/rail-industry-must-focus-climate-challenge-and-health-workers-says-regulator
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
National Highways has generally delivered well for road users but faces continuing challenges with its big projects20/07/2023 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in its annual assessment of National Highways, released recently (18 July 2023), says the company has delivered well against its financial and performance targets for 2022-23, but urges continued focus on efficiency and managing inflationary pressures on its enhancements in the coming year.
Regulator calls for Network Rail Scotland to improve train performance and deliver its planned renewal works17/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s annual assessment of Network Rail Scotland in 2022-2023 (Year 4 of Control Period 6) shows that, in what was a challenging year for the rail industry, Network Rail’s performance in Scotland was mixed.
Rail regulator calls on Network Rail to work with the industry to improve train performance14/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail shows train performance worsened during 2022-23, with 67.8% of trains arriving on time compared to 73.1% the previous year. Freight performance is now at its lowest level since the time series began in 2014.
Rail regulator review shows improvements to delay compensation claim process, but improved messaging required on how and when to claim30/06/2023 09:20:00
ORR’s first review of train companies’ handling of delay compensation shows that since the regulator’s Delay Compensation Code of Practice launched in April 2022, there has been improvement by most train companies in simplifying the process, but some train companies must do more to raise awareness of how and when to claim compensation.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 15:25:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 11:10:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
ORR welcomes progress by industry in training staff to support disabled passengers09/06/2023 09:15:00
In a letter to industry, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has praised train operators and Network Rail for their disability awareness refresher training.
ORR appoints provider and strengthens Rail Ombudsman scheme for passengers31/05/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today announced Dispute Resolution Ombudsman (DRO) as the provider of the new ORR-sponsored Rail Ombudsman scheme.