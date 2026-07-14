Rail industry must maintain safety standards through reform, says ORR

Britain's rail industry must maintain a relentless focus on safety as it undergoes major reform, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says in its annual health and safety report published today. The report comes just weeks after the fatal train collision at Elstow, near Bedford, which highlighted the severe consequences of major rail accidents.

Shaun Burton, the driver of one of the two trains involved, died in the collision and many others were injured. ORR is liaising with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, industry and other relevant authorities as investigations continue.

A key theme of this year’s report is the need to maintain safety standards as the rail industry goes through major reform. While Britain’s railways continue to operate safely overall, ORR said the industry needs to show greater urgency in delivering real improvements on issues such as overspeeding, which remains one of the most significant risks on the railway.

Overspeed incidents reported at junctions on the East Coast Mainline in recent years demonstrate how close trains have come to potentially catastrophic outcomes. Following an urgent cross-industry meeting, convened by ORR last December, some progress has been made in developing joint risk assessments for high-risk junctions and strengthening collaboration between track and train duty holders, but there is much more to do.

ORR said it will also continue to encourage the rail industry to provide better welfare provisions for railway workers. There has been strong initial commitment to improving welfare facilities, including commitment from many organisations to RSSB’s Welfare Charter, but progress has been uneven and industry momentum has slowed. ORR said it would continue to assess welfare provision through inspections and engagement with industry.

Trackworker safety is also a key concern. Progress has been made in reducing higher-risk working practices, but recent incidents, including a fatality at Radlett in March, show planned protections are not always followed reliably in practice. ORR will conduct targeted inspections focused on how Network Rail and its contractors manage welfare and risks when work is carried out on closed sections of track.

As also referenced in ORR’s annual assessment of Network Rail, financial pressures have affected the delivery of renewals and other planned work. Where activities are deferred or reduced, Network Rail must demonstrate that risks have been properly assessed and that suitable mitigations are in place.

Over the next year ORR will also continue to scrutinise industry over rising level-crossing fatalities and increasing violence and harassment towards railway staff, both highlighted as concerns in the report.

Richard Hines, ORR's HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said:

"The recent passenger train collision is a sobering reminder that, despite the railway's strong safety record, the consequences of a major accident can be severe. "Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and colleagues of the driver who lost their life, and with all those injured or affected by the accident. "Safety is never something Britain's rail industry can take for granted. It has to be protected every day, through the decisions and actions of the people who design, operate and maintain the railway. "As rail reform progresses, there must be clear leadership, clear accountability and a relentless focus on known safety issues, such as overspeeding. Great British Railways is an opportunity to strengthen safety across the network, but change must not weaken protections or blur who is responsible for keeping passengers and workers safe."

Notes to Editors

ORR's Annual Health and Safety report ORR regulates health and safety for the entire mainline rail network in Great Britain, as well as London Underground, light rail, trams and the heritage sector. On 5 November 2025, the UK Government laid the Railways Bill in Parliament. ​The Bill will have a significant impact on ORR’s responsibilities, leading to a change in ORR's overall role. ORR will is undertaking a major transformation to fulfil its new role - including as an independent, expert advisor to the Secretary of State - and to integrate with the wider reform programme. There are areas however where ORR’s functions will not be impacted by the Bill, including health and safety regulation, competition and consumer law enforcement and its existing roles in relation to roads, non-GBR infrastructure managers and the Channel Tunnel. ORR will continue to work closely with all operators, infrastructure managers and stakeholders who will not be part of GBR.

Related links

Annual report of health and safety on Britain’s railways 2025 to 2026

A Year in Rail and Track Ahead, April 2025 to March 2026