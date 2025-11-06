Rail reform and Great British Railways

The Railways Bill will help create Great British Railways (GBR) – a new, publicly owned company that prioritises passengers and their experiences (5 November 2025).

Today (5 November 2025) I have published our consultation response: A Railway Fit for Britain’s Future and introduced the Railways Bill to Parliament.

Up and down the country and across all political parties, the consensus is clear: our railways need urgent reform. Passengers feel abandoned – forced to treat delays, cancellations and poor value for money as unavoidable facts of daily life. Meanwhile, a broken, outdated model is holding the railway back, stopping it from unlocking the growth our country needs and delivering the efficiency taxpayers rightly expect.

The need for change was laid bare in the thousands of responses to our recent consultation. The British public were unequivocal: we need an affordable, reliable railway that passengers can count on and that makes the most of every taxpayer pound invested. One that makes education, healthcare, public services and even just the support of family and friends more accessible to those who need them. A railway that backs our businesses and helps our communities thrive. A railway fit for Britain’s future.

So today I am bringing forward legislation that will pave the way for the biggest transformation of Britain’s railways in 30 years. Informed by the consultation feedback, the Railways Bill will give us the tools we need to create Great British Railways (GBR) – a new, publicly owned company to oversee the management of track and train.

Today’s passengers are at the mercy of a complex system of poorly coordinated organisations, all incentivised to look inward and outsource blame. GBR will put an end to this by bringing together the work of 17 different organisations – from train operators to public bodies, government, and the regulator – eliminating unnecessary duplication and creating a single organisation responsible for operating, maintaining and improving our railways.

Unencumbered by the bureaucracy and perverse incentives of the old system, GBR will have the tools and authority it needs to make the railway deliver for passengers, freight and taxpayers – and to be held unambiguously accountable for doing so. It will be the ‘directing mind’ for the network, responsible for improving performance and taking long-term decisions across the whole system to unlock growth, decarbonise transport, enable the construction of new homes and support a thriving supply chain. GBR will be underpinned by a clear set of statutory duties – including those relating to passengers and accessibility, rail freight and social and economic benefits – as well as an overarching strategic direction set by the government. This approach will enable GBR to make decisions with a whole-system view, optimising network use and utilising opportunities such as open access to make the most of constrained capacity.

GBR will create a new culture that prioritises passengers and their experience. It will simplify fares and ticketing, setting more transparent fares in line with parameters set by ministers. It will consolidate the ticket retailing operations of 14 separate train companies – each with their own websites and apps – into a single, straightforward GBR ticketing platform. A new GBR app and website will make it easy to purchase tickets, check train times, and access a range of support all in one place. Together, this will make it easier for passengers to understand the fares system, to know they are buying the right ticket and to be confident they are getting the best value.

The bill will pave the way for creating a powerful voice for passengers, with a passenger watchdog responsible for setting tough standards and, where these are not met, investigating issues and resolving disputes. It will protect and advocate for all passengers’ interests and rights, offer advice and independently monitor passenger experience, reporting on its findings publicly and transparently.

GBR will work in partnership with devolved leaders to create a national railway that serves local needs. Through a new statutory role for devolved leaders, national and local strategies will be factored into GBR decision-making ensuring communities across Britain feel the benefits of our reforms. England’s mayors will have a greater say in how the railways will run, enabling genuine local influence and laying the foundations for integrated public transport that meets the needs of the communities it serves.

Devolved ministers in Scotland and Wales will also have an enhanced role, with bespoke arrangements to ensure GBR is able to deliver an integrated national network across Great Britain. I will publish a joint memorandum of understanding with Welsh ministers setting out how our continued collaboration will drive improvements to our railways across Wales and Borders. Scottish ministers have a similarly strong settlement reflecting their role as funder of the railway, including powers of direction and guidance over GBR. This will be set out in a joint memorandum of understanding that will outline how GBR will work with Scottish ministers to maximise local opportunities and deliver for communities.

Whilst this bill will unlock the most significant set of reforms our railway has seen in a generation, we are not waiting for the creation of GBR to drive improvements across the rail network. We have accelerated the roll out of pay-as-you-go and we are ushering in a new era of transparency with latest performance data now available at over 1,700 stations. We recognise that disabled passengers’ experience on today’s railway too often falls short. That is why today I have also published an Accessibility roadmap: a transitional plan focused on delivering immediate improvements while laying the foundations for longer-term transformation led by GBR.

This bill enters Parliament 200 years on from the birth of the modern railway. The first passenger train between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton in 1825 marked the start of a technological revolution that would change the course of world history and trigger an explosion of growth and prosperity across the country. As this government continues its mission to deliver a decade of national renewal, the plans I am setting out today will ensure the railway is fit to drive economic growth in the 21st century as it has done in the past.