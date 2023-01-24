Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail regulator calls for improvement after Avanti’s timetable recovery plan stalls
Passengers attempting to access timetable information and book tickets for Avanti West Coast services have faced frustrating and enduring problems in recent months.
The Office of Rail and Road has today written to Avanti calling for significant improvements to its recovery plan for releasing timetables to passengers ahead of travel.
Despite Avanti initially making reasonable progress against their September 2022 plan and increasing notice for passengers to book travel in the lead up to Christmas, the position has deteriorated in 2023.
For weekends in January, passengers have only been able to book tickets at a few days’ notice.
Avanti’s current plans for February show a better picture for weekday travel, but still fall short of passengers’ needs for weekend journeys.
Under Avanti’s passenger information licence requirement, ORR has asked Avanti to submit an improved recovery plan for timetable production by 2 February 2023.
Stephanie Tobyn, Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform at ORR said:
“Passengers are rightly frustrated that this situation has deteriorated so quickly after a steady start to the recovery plan late last year.
“By 2 February we expect Avanti to identify what has gone wrong and set out how it intends to get back to releasing timetables in normal industry timescales so that passengers can plan and book journeys with greater confidence”.
“Failure to produce an acceptable plan or to deliver improvements may lead to more formal measures.”
Notes to Editors:
- Avanti letter
- Passenger information licence conditions
- Railway timetables generally are still recovering from the pandemic. The industry aims to introduce a new timetable planning process. Implementation of the new process will however require changes to the railway Network Code.
- Network Rail is responsible for coordinating and validating timetables for the national rail network. Each train and freight operating company develops the timetable they would like to run in their area, and Network Rail then coordinates all the different timetables to produce a single national rail timetable.
- Network Rail currently updates the timetable for the national rail network twice a year, in May and December. This allows train and freight operating companies a regular opportunity to make changes to their services – run more or new services, change the timing of their services, and/or change their routes.
- The Office of Rail and Road is the economic and safety regulator of Britain’s railway. ORR also holds National Highways to account for its performance and efficiency.
- Our passenger facing work derives from the licences we issue to train and station operators, including Network Rail for its managed stations, and from our powers and responsibilities under consumer and competition law.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/rail-regulator-calls-improvement-after-avantis-timetable-recovery-plan-stalls
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Average traffic delays remain lower than before pandemic, in latest roads report23/01/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s 2021-22 ‘Benchmarking National Highways report’ confirms that average delays on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) increased in all regions of England as traffic levels recovered. However, levels of delay remained below those before the pandemic.
Regulator tells rail industry to ensure cancellation statistics match the passenger experience20/01/2023 12:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road has written to the rail industry outlining the need to change how they record ‘pre-cancellations’ and to introduce a more passenger-friendly and transparent way of working when making late changes to services.
Passenger rail service complaints13/01/2023 09:20:00
Quarterly statistics on the volume and cause of complaints made to train operating companies. This data forms part of ORR's core consumer data requirements from train operating companies; more information can be found at ORR core data
Driver sentenced to eight months imprisonment for causing crash11/01/2023 09:20:00
Mr Mark Andrew Hubble has been found guilty of breaching Section 7a of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, following a prosecution brought by the Office of Rail and Road.
Safety on the Strategic Road Network is improving, but National Highways must deliver better performance from its Smart Motorways technology16/12/2022 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road says National Highways is on course to achieve its overall safety target for the Strategic Road Network in England.
Rail industry finances showed signs of recovery in the latest financial year29/11/2022 12:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published its latest Rail Industry Finance (UK) statistical report.
London Waterloo is top of the stops again, but overall numbers are down on pre-pandemic levels24/11/2022 14:15:00
London Waterloo regained its status as the most used railway station although its total number of passenger entries and exits is less than half of the number from two years ago (April 2019 to March 2020).
Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys23/11/2022 10:33:00
All train operators in Great Britain must provide appropriate, accurate and timely information that allows you to plan and make your journey with a reasonable degree of assurance, including when there is disruption.