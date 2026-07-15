Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail regulator: Network Rail improves efficiency but must manage the impact of fewer renewals due to high inflation
ORR's annual assessment, published as the railway prepares for its biggest structural change in a generation, finds real progress on efficiency and fewer train cancellations. But with inflationary pressures driving a cut in renewals to 83% of the original plan in England & Wales, the rail regulator finds that Network Rail needs to provide further evidence of how it is revising its plans to protect the safety and condition of Britain's ageing railway infrastructure.
- The rail regulator’s annual assessment of Network Rail shows passenger and freight train cancellations reduced in Great Britain in the year to March 2026, while punctuality remained broadly stable.
- Network Rail exceeded its efficiency target, but inflationary pressures mean reduced plans for renewing the railway.
- Network Rail must better demonstrate how it will mitigate the effects of renewals cuts on future asset condition, safety and performance outcomes – both in this control period (which runs to March 2029) and beyond.
Fewer passenger and freight train services were cancelled in the year to March 2026, but reduced work to renew the railway the coming years means greater detail and focus on maintenance plans is required to secure improved performance outcomes in the long term, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said today in its annual assessment of Network Rail.
Network-wide, passenger train cancellations reduced to 3.5% in the year to March 2026 from 4.1% in the previous year. Freight cancellations were 0.5 percentage points lower (better) and met the year-end target. Reliability improvements have primarily been driven by a reduction in traincrew cancellations, but Network Rail has an important role in minimising cancellations related to whole system reliability, including through the management of rail infrastructure. Train punctually remained broadly stable, with 84.1% of services arriving within three minutes of their scheduled time between April 2025 and March 2026.
Targeted interventions by ORR have contributed to this improved train service performance. ORR formally closed out its period of enhanced monitoring following its investigation into Network Rail’s Wales & Western region earlier this year. ORR also challenged Network Rail’s delivery of train performance in its Eastern region and the region responded by delivering an improvement plan which is starting to show signs of impact.
ORR’s annual assessment shows that Network Rail exceeded its efficiency target for the second year running. The company delivered £614 million of efficiencies in the latest year, and is now forecasting to deliver £4.1 billion of efficiencies over control period 7 (which runs from April 2024 to March 2029), above its £3.9 billion target.
However, financial pressures, largely from high inflation, have led Network Rail to reduce the number of assets, such as track, tunnels and bridges, that it intends to renew.
Britain’s railway remains one of the safest in Europe and it is important that Network Rail demonstrates how it will protect safety and performance as renewals are reduced, and ORR’s monitoring in this area is a key focus in the coming year.
Scotland
Network Rail Scotland is broadly delivering to its CP7 plan and, unlike England & Wales, has not had to reduce renewals to mitigate inflationary pressures. Good progress has been made on cancellations, which fell to 2.1%, better than the 2.3% target. However, at the end of year two of CP7 the Scotland Train Performance Measure was 89.8%. Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail are working towards achieving 92.5% on this measure by year four of CP7, but ORR considers this to be at risk.
Graham Richards, Director, Planning and Performance, yesterday said:
“Fewer cancellations is good news for passengers and freight customers. And £614m of efficiencies this year is good news for taxpayers. But we know there is still much more to be done through Network Rail working ever more closely with train operators to deliver better whole-industry outcomes.
“If we’re to continue to protect and improve future train performance, we must carefully manage our ageing railway infrastructure. We recognise that in a constrained funding environment there are no easy answers, which is why we have challenged Network Rail to provide better evidence of how it will mitigate the effects of declining asset condition on train safety and performance outcomes.”
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways, and also has regulatory powers to hold National Highways to account.
- Control period 7 runs from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2029.
Related links
Annual assessment of Network Rail 2025 to 2026
A Year in Rail and Track Ahead, April 2025 to March 2026
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/rail-regulator-network-rail-improves-efficiency-must-manage-impact-fewer-renewals-due
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail industry must maintain safety standards through reform, says ORR14/07/2026 15:05:00
Britain's rail industry must maintain a relentless focus on safety as it undergoes major reform, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says in its annual health and safety report published today.
Rail Regulator makes proposals for fairer redress30/06/2026 16:15:00
Passenger groups are being invited to comment on the Office of Rail and Road’s proposals to help ensure fairer redress when booked rail passenger assistance is not provided.
All clear for Cambridge South passengers22/06/2026 10:25:00
The new Cambridge South railway station has been authorised to open by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, clearing the way for passengers to travel to and from the station from Sunday 28 June 2026.
ORR says more journeys on Great Britain’s rail network than ever before19/06/2026 12:10:00
Passengers made 1.83 billion journeys on Great Britain’s rail network between April 2025 and March 2026, the Office of Rail and Road announced yesterday; the highest number ever recorded.
ORR to lower rail fees for third parties and investors08/06/2026 11:05:00
The rail regulator will cut the cost of investing in Britain's railways by lowering the risk fees Network Rail charges to third parties and private investors, as part of wider work to support economic growth.
Fewer delays and cancellations in Wales & Western following regulator intervention03/06/2026 10:25:00
Fewer trains are being cancelled in Wales and the West of England and more are arriving on time, following the completion of an investigation into train performance by the rail regulator, and investment and changes to working practices by Network Rail.
Fewer delays and cancellations in Wales & Western following regulator intervention02/06/2026 12:05:00
Fewer trains are being cancelled in Wales and the West of England and more are arriving on time, following the completion of an investigation into train performance by the rail regulator, and investment and changes to working practices by Network Rail.
Regulator sets action plan for safe adoption of AI in rail and road01/06/2026 10:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s Safe AI Innovation Action Plan sets out how ORR will enable the safe adoption of AI within UK rail and England’s strategic road network.
ORR Business plan: Protecting Rail and Road Users14/04/2026 13:15:00
In its 2026-27 Business Plan, Britain's rail regulator and monitor of National Highways explains how it will protect rail passengers and road users, while itself transforming for the biggest shake-up of the railways in a generation.