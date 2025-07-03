Rail regulator rejects West Coast Main Line applications due to insufficient capacity

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has rejected applications from three companies seeking track access contracts with Network Rail to run services on the West Coast Main Line (WCML).

ORR concluded there is insufficient capacity on the West Coast Main Line southern section for the introduction of any of the proposed services: from East Coast Trains Limited (Lumo NW); the Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway Company Limited (WSMR); and Virgin Management Limited (Virgin). To introduce any of these proposals would be detrimental to performance on the WCML and therefore all passengers and freight customers.

ORR determines all track access applications in accordance with its statutory duties. In the case of these three applications, lack of capacity and the anticipated impact on performance alone meant we could not approve them. As such, our duty to have regard to the funds available to the Secretary of State was not relevant to this decision.

ORR’s assessment of these applications included their operational viability, the benefits the services would generate, and the often-supportive views of passengers and local stakeholders. These factors did not alter our fundamental conclusion that the proposed services cannot be introduced due to insufficient space on the network and the likely detriment to train performance.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said:

"After thorough assessment of each application, it was clear that there was insufficient capacity to approve any of the services without a serious negative impact on the level of train performance that passengers experience on the West Coast Main Line. “We recognise the potential advantages of competition on the West Coast Main Line, which is why we approved in 2024 the new London-Stirling services that First Group are due to start operating in 2026. However, it is clear that the southern end of the route requires space in the timetable to provide resilience. Additional services within the current timetable structure and planned capacity use would further weaken punctuality and reliability, not just at the south end of the WCML but elsewhere as well.”

Decision on applications for access to the West Coast Main Line (WCML) – letter to applicants Applicants’ proposed services: Virgin Trains (three new service groups): VT1: London Euston and Greater Manchester and Northwest (Preston via Manchester Victoria – five daily services on Monday to Sunday, and Rochdale via Manchester Victoria – two daily services on Monday to Sunday); VT2: London Euston and Liverpool Lime Street (nine daily services on Monday to Sunday); and VT3: London Euston and Birmingham New Street (four daily services on Monday to Sunday).

WSMR: London Euston and Wrexham (five daily services on weekdays and Saturdays); London Euston and Wrexham (four daily services on Sunday)

Lumo NW: London Euston and Rochdale (six daily services on weekdays and Saturdays); London Euston and Rochdale (five daily services on Sunday) ORR approved an application from Grand Union Trains (GUT) in February 2024 to introduce new open access services between London and Stirling on the WCML. GUT’s business was later acquired by First Group and the services are expected to start operating in 2026. ORR’s open access guidance ORR is the independent safety and economic regulator for Britain’s railways. ORR ensures that passenger train companies and freight companies have fair access to the rail network and that best use is made of capacity.

