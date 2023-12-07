Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail regulator says train punctuality and cancellations remain challenging, but Network Rail starting to improve train performance
New statistics from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released today show Britain’s railway is still not delivering consistently punctual and reliable journeys. However, the regulator’s latest assessment of Network Rail’s performance shows that the company is beginning to turn a corner.
In the latest quarter (1 July to 30 September 2023), 69.2% of passenger trains were on time, up 1.5 percentage points on the same quarter last year. Against a background of industrial action, the level of cancellations remains high, at 3.5% of passenger services, although slightly better (down 0.6 percentage points) compared with the same quarter last year.
Separate ORR analysis shows that in the last year Network Rail has begun to improve its overall contribution towards day-to-day running of passenger and freight services, with a key measure of delivery showing overall improvement between June and October 2023. This follows the company putting in place regional performance improvement plans, at the request of ORR.
In a letter to Network Rail, ORR’s Chief Executive John Larkinson has welcomed the initial recovery but pointed out there is much more still to do to ensure consistent delivery of train services for passengers and freight across the country.
The company must continue to focus on performance of the infrastructure, learning from events including the recent high-profile incident at Plessey viaduct. While extreme weather remains a challenge for the network, the company must do what it can to safely reduce the effect on services.
Network Rail cannot deliver better journeys alone; train operators also have a role to play. For example, more than half of cancelled trains are train operator related. The regulator particularly wants to see Network Rail leading the whole industry in improving the processes that underpin punctuality and reliability, including making widespread use of innovative projects that the company and industry partners have developed with public funding to improve timetabling.
At a regional level, Network Rail’s contribution to train cancellations and punctuality are varied. While improvement is showing through in most, ORR has concerns about performance in the Wales & Western region, where the regulator has recently started an investigation.
Feras Alshaker, Director, Planning and Performance, said:
“As the independent regulator, the data we are publishing today bears out the reality that passengers in some areas are still experiencing trains not consistently arriving on time, and high levels of cancellations. However, we are beginning to see signs of improvement in Network Rail’s contribution.
“While these improvements are promising, they aren’t consistent, and as our analysis shows, the company can do much more to ensure that Britain’s railway provides a reliable and punctual service for all its users.
“We recognise that ensuring trains run as planned and to time requires cross-industry collaboration. Network Rail can play an essential part in bringing the rail industry together to build on recent performance improvements and we will work with government to strengthen these relationships.”
Downloads
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/rail-regulator-says-train-punctuality-and-cancellations-remain-challenging-network-rail
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Regulator calls for improvements in passenger information for rail replacement buses01/12/2023 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has asked train operators and Network Rail to address the concerns raised in its report, published yesterday, regarding the consistency and usefulness of passenger information of rail replacement services when there are planned engineering works.
Regulator’s report shows rail industry continues recovery from the pandemic with increased fares revenue and reduced government support29/11/2023 11:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) yesterday published its annual Rail Industry Finance (UK) statistical report.
Rail regulator requires crowd management improvements at Euston Station19/10/2023 15:15:15
Network Rail has been issued with an improvement notice by the Office of Rail and Road for London’s Euston Station, where the company has failed to put in effective measures to prevent risks to passengers and others during instances of surges and overcrowding.
Update on National Highways’ safety KPI16/10/2023 13:15:15
As National Highways’ monitor, ORR holds the company to account for delivering the targets set out in the second road investment strategy (RIS2).
The importance of stakeholder engagement: ORR's assessment of Network Rail22/09/2023 12:15:00
Good stakeholder engagement – the practice of talking to, listening to, and working with those involved in, or affected by, an organisation's activities – is essential, especially for an organisation like Network Rail which is tasked with maintaining Britain's railways infrastructure.
ORR welcomes improvements in notifications of alterations to pre-booked trains but better explanation of passengers’ options needed07/09/2023 11:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has written to train operators saying that ticket retailers need to build on the good progress of automatic notifications, by providing improved clarity for passengers regarding their rights when there are changes to booked trains.
Office of Rail and Road Chair Declan Collier reappointed for a second term23/08/2023 11:22:00
Declan Collier will continue to play a central role in tackling the challenges facing the rail and road sectors.
Regulator publishes new ROGS guidance for minor and heritage railways02/08/2023 11:15:00
ORR yesterday published guidance for minor and heritage railways to help them interpret and apply the specific requirements of Railways and Other Guided Transport Systems (Safety) Regulations 2006 (ROGS).
Rail regulator calls for rapid action by High Speed 1 to address missed targets01/08/2023 12:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of High Speed 1 (HS1) Ltd, the company managing and operating the high-speed rail link between London and the Channel Tunnel, shows HS1 has missed key performance targets.