Rail Regulator sets out key recommendations for assessing costs and benefits of health and safety interventions

The regulator has today published 10 recommendations to help improve how the rail industry makes health and safety interventions effectively and efficiently on the rail network.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has led an industry-wide project, collaborating with Network Rail, train and freight operating companies, the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB), and others.

The project found good examples of how ‘reasonable practicability’ is being tested for health and safety interventions. ORR’s review also found that there was scope for greater consistency across the industry in how costs and benefits are taken into consideration.

There is also scope for improving engagement and collaboration in several areas, including in the design of rail vehicles, which would have the benefit of avoiding expensive corrective action later. ORR also wants to ensure its close collaboration with Network Rail continues on significant health and safety issues.

The industry has already begun taking forward ORR’s recommendations, with Network Rail working to improve its internal processes. RSSB is leading on new training, and as part of this initiative, ORR and RSSB have jointly identified where duplicative guidance can be withdrawn to make things simpler and clearer for industry.

