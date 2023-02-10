Rail regulator welcomes improved timetable recovery plan from Avanti

This follows a call from the rail regulator for immediate improvement to Avanti’s timetable recovery plan, after its initial improvements stalled. This meant weekend timetables were only being finalised a few days in advance, making it difficult for passengers to plan and book with confidence.

Avanti’s more resilient recovery plan shows a pathway to full and sustained recovery to producing and finalising timetables in line with current industry norms by mid-May.

The regulator recognises that significant engineering work on the West Coast Mainline in March and April adds complexity and risk to the plan, and has impacted on recovery timescales.

Avanti has also published on its website the dates for when tickets are to be released for sale, in an important step to improving information for passengers.

Stephanie Tobyn, Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform at ORR said: